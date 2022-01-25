They almost let a 4-1 lead slip away.
However, the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op held on for a 4-3 win over Milton on Thursday, Jan. 20, two days before the Norskies were edged 3-2 by Monona Grove.
Both games came after a 6-2 loss to McFarland on Tuesday, Jan. 18, as DeForest emerged from a busy week with a 4-8-1 overall record and a 3-5-1 mark in Badger East Conference play.
After traveling to West Salem on Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Norskies host Madison La Follette/East on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Ice Pond in Waunakee.
McFarland 6, DeForest 2
The Spartans scored six straight goals spanning the first and second periods and skated to victory.
"The guys played a solid game against McFarland, but McFarland's depth was too much for us at the end of the day," said DeForest Head Coach Brent Richter.
Payton Hauge scored 1:14 into the game and assisted on two other first period goals for McFarland. Caleb DeChambeau also had two assists in the first period and fed Mason Pommerening on a goal that made it 4-0 in the second period.
Aiden Gabrielse assisted on one second period goal and scored McFarland’s sixth goal.
The Norskies lit the lamp twice in the third period, with Preston Nichols striking first with an assist from Alex Rashid. Bobby Shaw had an unassisted goal for DeForest.
Alex Kaminsky was under fire all game, facing 55 shots. He finished with 49 saves.
DeForest 4, Milton 3
Playing at home, the Norskies fell behind 1-0 in the first period, but they bounced back with three goals in the second period – two of them by Nichols.
Avery O’Dea assisted on Nichols’ second goal, which put DeForest up for good. Shaw scored the equalizer 40 seconds into the second period, with Nichols tallying an unassisted goal 1:29 later.
In the third period, DeForest converted a power play, with Rashid scoring 53 seconds in and Shaw and Gabriel Larson assisting to put the Norskies up by three goals.
Nichols finished with two goals and Shaw had a goal and an assist to spearhead DeForest’s offensive attack.
Kaminsky saved 31 of 34 shots in net.
"Milton is a team that is very similar to ours and that showed in game play, shots and goals," said Richter. "This was a nail-biter from the start to finish. Both teams wanted this victory, but the Norskies were able to see this one through with a 4-3 conference win."
Monona Grove 3, DeForest 2
The Norskies scored the game’s first two goals, as they took a 2-0 lead 5:08 into the game.
They were shut out from that point on, as the Silver Eagles got a power-play goal at the 13:05 mark of the third quarter for the game-winner.
"We jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but then Monona Grove just kept coming at us," said Richter. "They sent unrelenting pressure and threw the puck at the goalie every chance they could get, which eventually spelled our demise. This was a conference game that we really needed to win. All in all a really good game both ways."
Nichols tallied first for DeForest, finding the back of the net in 2:28. Then, Bachman gave the Norskies a two-goal advantage, as Shaw got his second assist of the game and Rashid also assisted on Bachman’s goal.
The Silver Eagles outshot DeForest 55-27, as Kaminsky made 52 saves for the Norskies.
"Alex Kaminsky was outstanding in the nets with saving 52 of 55 shots," said Richter.