Mosinee appeared on the schedule at the wrong time.
At less than full strength, the DeForest boys’ hockey team endured a 10-2 non-conference road loss on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
“Mosinee is one of the toughest opponents we will face this year,” said Norskies Head Coach Brent Richter. “Their first two lines are very skilled and keeping up to them without all of our varsity starters was difficult.”
Dropping to 2-4-1 overall, DeForest tied the game in the first period on an unassisted goal by Sam Bachman 1:36 into the game. Mosinee (6-3 overall) took the early lead 58 in on an Ondrej Napravnik goal. He had a big night.
“Ondrej Napravnik, a foreign exchange student from the Czech Republic, scored five of their goals,” said Richter. “He was very impressive to watch, but extremely difficult to defend against.”
After Carter Daul put Mosinee back on top 2-1, Napravnik scored two more goals before the first period was over, sandwiching them around a goal by Caden Schmirler.
Down 5-1 going into the second period, DeForest saw its deficit grow to 8-1, before Alex Rashid stopped the bleeding for the Norskies.
It was a clean game, as the two teams were only whistled for one penalty apiece.
Alex Kaminsky made 32 saves in goal for DeForest, who hosts Madison La Follette/East on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Ice Pond in Waunakee. The Norskies then welcome in Stoughton on Monday, Jan. 3, with another game against Madison La Follette/East slated for Thursday, Jan. 6.
“We are hoping to get all of our skaters back soon as we look forward to a strong second half of the season,” said Richter.