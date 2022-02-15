One act of this drama is over. The next is just getting started.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, the Cap City Cougars’ girls’ hockey co-op ended the regular season with a 5-2 loss to the Eau Claire Area Stars on the road, four days after playing the Stoughton Icebergs to a 4-4 tie.
Against the Stars, Cap City (12-11-1 overall, 8-3-1 in the Badger East) took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Rachel Robbins, as Keegan Sanderfoot assisted. Eau Claire Area moved ahead 2-1 by the end of the first period.
The Stars scored five consecutive goals to take control of the game, before Sanderfoot lit the lamp for the Cougars in the final two minutes of the game. Robbins finished with a goal and an assist, as did Sanderfoot.
Izzy Hahn saved 36 of 41 shots on goal in net for the Cougars.
Cap City, who finished second in the Badger East Conference, went to overtime at the Ice Pond on Tuesday, Feb. 8, against the Icebergs. Sanderfoot had a hat trick for the Cougars, including two third period goals that rallied the Cougars from a 4-2 deficit.
She opened the scoring with an unassisted first period goal, but Stoughton knotted it up at 1-1 three minutes later. The Icebergs found the back of the net 57 seconds into the second period, but Brooke Ayers tied it up four minutes later, as Emily Anthon assisted.
Lightning struck the Cougars early in the third quarter, as Stoughton scored two goals in a span of 2:35. But Sanderfoot tallied twice in one minute’s time to send it to overtime.
Robbins, Maddie Tattersall and Alexa Berg collected assists for Cap City.
Hahn totaled 39 saves. Both teams had 43 shots.
The Cougars open postseason play on Friday, Feb. 18, at home against the Badger Lightning of Baraboo. The winner gets either Viroqua or Beaver Dam.