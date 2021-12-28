The difference in shots on goal was stark. So, the final score wasn’t surprising.
Limiting Beaver Dam to just eight shots, the Cap City Cougars’ girls’ hockey co-op crushed the Golden Beavers 10-2 on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
After finding themselves down 1-0 1:49 into the game, the Cougars moved out to a 3-1 advantage on goals by Keegan Sanderfoot, Teegan Davis and Kaitlyn Nelson. Maddie Tattersall assisted on two of the scores.
Cap City extended its lead to 6-1 in the second period, as Davis, Olivia Dull and Sanderfoot lit the lamp, with Tattersall assisting on Dull’s goal.
After the Golden Beavers scored again, Leah Greiber made it 7-2 in favor of the Cougars, as Rachel Robbins and Sanderfoot assisted.
Davis and Sanderfoot both earned hat tricks on the night with goals in the third period, as Magnolia von Bauer also scored for Cap City.
Sanderfoot totaled five points, with three goals and two assists, while Davis had four, with her three goals and an assist. Tattersall finished with three assists and Alexa Berg had two helpers, as did Robbins and Emil Anthon. Brooke Ayres and GeorgiaRae Samuelson also dished out assists for Cap City, as goalie Lily Rosenthal saved six shots on goal.
Cap City (6-5 overall, 3-2 in Badger Conference play) outshot Beaver Dam 21-3 in the first period and 48-8 for the game.
The Cougars were scheduled to play Lakeshore on Tuesday, Dec. 28, but the Lightning withdrew. Cap City will play the winner of the game between the Fusion and the Glaciers on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 7:45 p.m.
Next up is a road game against the Stoughton Icebergs on Tuesday, Jan. 4, followed by another away game on Thursday, Jan. 6, against the Fox Cities Stars.