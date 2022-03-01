Youth hockey players from the Waunakee/DeForest area will compete for state championships in tournaments the first two weekends of March.
The tournaments, conducted by the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association, allow for skaters at different age levels to play against teams from other parts of the state.
“Our Wildcat teams have had a lot of success this year, and we’re looking forward to seeing how they use everything that they’ve learned against the best teams in the state,” said Matt Saltzberry, president of the Wildcat Youth Hockey Association. “Our program is about supporting the development of all kids and their achievements in making it to the state tournaments shows how much they’ve grown this season.”
The Wildcats’ U10 Squirt C team, made up of players in third through fifth grades, will host their tournament Saturday and Sunday, March 5-6, at the Ice Pond at 1110 Prairie View Dr. in Waunakee. The games, which are free and open to the public, run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Three other Wildcat teams will also play in state tournaments the weekend of March 5-6. The Wildcats’ U10 Squirt C2 team will play in Waukesha. The U14 Bantam B team, made up of skaters in seventh to ninth grades, will play in Sun Prairie, and the U14 Bantam C team will compete in Appleton.
The Wildcats’ U12 Peewee C team, made up of skaters in fifth through seventh grades, will play the weekend of March 12-13 in Stevens Point.
Wildcat hockey teams are composed of skaters from Waunakee, DeForest, Lodi, Poynette and other surrounding communities.