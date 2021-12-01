The Cap City Cougars girls’ hockey co-op is off to a 3-2 start on the 2021-22 season.
At a tournament in Hartland over the Thanksgiving weekend, the Cougars won two of three games, downing Arrowhead 6-1 and beating Brookfield 5-1.
Northland Pines edged the Cougars 2-1.
Held at the Howard G. Mullett Ice Center, the tourney was held Nov. 26-27, as Cap City opened competition Friday by whipping Arrowhead and then falling to Northland Pines. No details were available at press time.
For the second time this season, Cap City knocked off Brookfield to close the tournament. After falling behind 1-0 3:53 into the game, the Cougars reeled off the next five goals, with Keegan Sanderfoot netting the first goal for Cap City off an assist from Aubrie Deprey.
Kaitlyn Nelson put the Cougars ahead for good 38 seconds later, as Maddie Tattersall got the helper.
In the second period, Marli Davenport tallied twice. The first came when both teams were at even strength, with Sara Dull setting her up with an assist. Then, Davenport scored an unassisted shorthanded goal.
Rachel Robbins finished the scoring for Cap City in the third period, with an assist from GeorgiaRae Samuelson.
Izzy Hahn saved six of seven shots in goal.
Cap City began its season Nov. 19 by blanking Brookfield 2-0 at Sun Prairie Ice Arena. Sanderfoot had a goal and an assist to lead the Cougars, while Cap City teammate Nelson also scored.
The Cougars outshot Brookfield 25-9 in penalty-free contest, as Hahn made nine saves.
On Tuesday, Nov. 23, Cap City visited the Lakeshore Lightning and came away with a 3-1 loss. No details were available.
Cap City is back in action on Friday, Dec. 3. That’s when the Cougars host the University School of Milwaukee Wildcats at the Ice Pond in Waunakee. Then, on Monday, Dec. 6, they welcome the Badger Lightning to the Ice Pond.