Lodi’s RJ Annen (11) and Poynette’s Avery O’Dea chase a Stoughton skater for the puck during the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op’s 7-5 Badger East Conference win over Stoughton at the Ice Pond on Thursday, Feb. 3. Both O'Dea and Annen return for the co-op in 2022-23.
At Senior Night on Thursday, Feb. 3, the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op celebrated Senior Night. Among the seniors honored during the Norskies’ 7-5 win over Stoughton at the Ice Pond were: Preston Nichols, Lodi; Alex Rashid, Lodi; Cole Wright, Columbus; Bobby Shaw, DeForest; and Alex Kaminsky, DeForest.
Speed is going to be the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op’s calling card in 2022-23.
“DeForest will be a fast team, with a lot of potential,” said Brent Richter, the team’s head coach, who is heading into his fourth season at the helm. “We have a young team with a lot of talent. We hope to be a conference contender this year.”
A year ago, the co-op – including players from Lodi and Poynette – finished 8-12-1. From that team, key contributors Alex Rashid, Alex Kaminsky, Bobby Shaw, Cole Wright and Preston Nichols have all graduated.
Among the returning leaders are Gabe Larson, Caden Leatherberry, Dean Rupert and Sam Bachman, who will provide senior experience and talent, according to Richter.
Other returning letterwinners include RJ Annen, Trevan Lloyd, William Eckstein, Avery O’Dea, Chase Maier, Carter Brown and Logan Meyer.
An infusion of youth will come from O’Dea, Eckstein, Casey Coopman and Brendan Barret.
Getting all the parts to mesh is Richter’s job, as well as fellow coach Bobby Annen.
“We need to figure out how to play as a team.,” said Richter, whose record at DeForest is 15-28-2. “A lot of new players in the mix.”
DeForest will look to maintain possession of the puck and pepper opposing netminders with shots on net. Keeping the puck away from the opposition will be the focus on defense.
Assessing the race for the Badger East Conference title, Richter feels McFarland is the favorite, right there with Waunakee. He sees Monona Grove and DeForest as dark horses.
“The conference will be strong,” said Richter. “A lot of the conference teams are realizing their previous years young talented players will now be upper classmen, making conference teams very competitive.”