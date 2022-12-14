William Eckstein had two goals and an assist, as the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op won its first game of the year in a 4-2 victory over Milton at the Ice Pond on Friday, Dec. 9.
The Norskies are 1-6 overall and 1-3 in Badger East Conference play, after recent losses to Monona Grove, Waunakee and Onalaska.
Gabe Larson put DeForest up 1-0 in the first period, as Eckstein and Avery O’Dea assisted. Larson and Eckstein are from Lodi, while O’Dea represents Poynette.
Eckstein took over in the second period, with two unassisted goals – one at even strength, the other coming when DeForest was shorthanded. One of them came on an outstanding effort, with Eckstein chasing down a loose puck and flipping it past the goalie while stretched out.
The Red Hawks made things interesting in the third period, scoring the next two goals to cut the deficit to 3-2. But Carter Brown, a sophomore from DeForest, tallied a shorthanded goal with 5:43 remaining in the game to cap the scoring.
The two teams combined for 18 penalties. Miles Kuluvar, the sophomore goalie from DeForest, saved 20 of 22 shots to get the win.
It was a different story on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when Monona Grove blanked DeForest 7-0, breaking the game open with four goals in the third period. Wyatt Groth and Eliot Sheahan had two goals apiece for the Silver Eagles.
After losing 10-1 to rival Waunakee on Monday at the Ice Pond, the Norskies traveled to Onalaska to take on the Avalanche, a co-op of Aquinas and Holmen. DeForest was down 2-0 when Larson scored an unassisted, even-strength goal.
Aquinas/Holmen scored the next five goals to pull away. Kuluvar made 34 saves for DeForest.
The Norskies host Mosinee on Tuesday, Dec. 20, before traveling to Sauk Prairie on Thursday, Dec. 22.