Gabe Larson’s power-play goal 1:42 into the second period put the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op up 2-1 in a non-conference road game at Homestead. Then, the Highlanders woke up and went on a goal-scoring binge in a 9-3 victory.
“The Norskies played solid hockey, led by senior leadership and young player contributions,” said Brent Richter, the Norskies’ head coach. “The team will continue to get stronger and stronger as the season progresses. Every time this team steps on the ice, they are improving at a rapid pace. The coaches are super excited to see how this team grows and develops through the season.”
Outshot 45-33, the Norskies open the 2022-23 season 0-1, as DeForest went 3-for-6 on the power play.
Homestead took an early lead on an even-strength goal by Liam McGourthy 1:57 into the game. The DeForest power-play pulled the Norskies even at 1-1 as Logun Meyer scored with less than a minute remaining until the first period horn sounded. Larson and RJ Annen assisted.
Annen also got the helper on Larson’s second period goal, as Casey Coopman also assisted. Homestead responded with three unanswered goals to go up 4-2.
The Highlanders continued the momentum in the third period, scoring five more goals. Norski forward Dean Rupert stemmed the tide briefly, scoring DeForest’s only goal in the third period, as Annen again assisted.
Michael Birmingham got the hat trick for Homestead, as Mark Schimpf added two goals.
“Homestead was coming off an impressive win against Badger East Conference favorite McFarland,” said Richter.
DeForest was slated to host Monroe on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Next up is a road game at McFarland on Tuesday, Nov. 29.