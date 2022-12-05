Dean Rupert didn’t waste any time.
Just 34 seconds into the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op’s game at McFarland on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Rupert lit the lamp, giving the Norskies an early 1-0 lead.
That was their lone highlight, as the Spartans quickly regained control.
“McFarland is a strong team and bounced back and tied the game a minute and thirty-seven seconds later,” said Brent Richter, head coach of the Norskies (0-4 overall, 0-2 in Badger East Conference play). “Many of us Badger East Conference coaches believe that McFarland will be a contender for the conference title this year and they didn't let their home crowd down.”
Richter was pleased with how the Norskies played early on, but the Spartans proved to be too much for DeForest in an 8-1 win.
“The Norskies actually played fairly well against McFarland the first period, but they eventually wore us down in the second period with their strength and depth,” said Richter. “We regrouped in the third period to end with no goal for either team in period three. McFarland's Mason Pommerening put on a show with three goals and two assists. Caleb Deschambeu and Payton Hauge also had big nights for McFarland (1-2 overall, 1-1 in the Badger East).”
Richter added, “We believe that as our young team develops, we'll put up a much closer game in our January rematch, home at the Ice Pond.”
Carter Brown assisted on Rupert’s goal, as goalie Brayden Kurt made 40 saves in net for DeForest .
Beaver Dam 7, DeForest 0
The Golden Beavers were flying, as they outshot DeForest 49-8 on Thursday, Dec. 1.
“Beaver Dam thumped us,’ said Richter. “They have 10 very strong skaters who play well together and a pair of the best goalies in the conference. Penalties hurt us. Taking penalties depletes energy from our stronger skaters who have to manage the penalty kill.”
Mason Poznanski scored a pair of goals and had an assist for Beaver Dam, while Nate Henning finished with a goal and an assist.
DeForest was whistled for six penalties, as Beaver Dam (2-1 overall, 2-0 in the Badger East) went 2-for-6 on the power play.
“We underestimated the speed and skill of Beaver Dam and won't next time,” said Richter. “Brayden Kurt played very well against Beaver Dam. Our players need to shoot the puck more. We've been working on some game strategies in hopes our Norskies will find the back of the net.”
Kurt finished with 42 saves.
Slated to host Monona Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Norskies are scheduled to welcome Milton to the Ice Pond on Friday, before a showdown with rival Waunakee on Monday, Dec. 12.
