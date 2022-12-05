Rupert scores lone goal for DeForest in Norskies' loss to McFarland
Senior Dean Rupert of DeForest carries the puck up the ice against McFarland. The Norskies' boys' hockey co-op lost to the Spartans 8-1 on Tuesday, Nov. 29, as Rupert scored DeForest's lone goal 36 seconds into the game. Carter Brown got the assist.

 By Calahan Steed

Dean Rupert didn’t waste any time.

Just 34 seconds into the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op’s game at McFarland on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Rupert lit the lamp, giving the Norskies an early 1-0 lead.