Girls Hockey Girls hockey: Cap City Cougars split a pair plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 21, 2022

The Cap City Cougars split a pair of road games with the Lakeshore Lightning and the Bay Area Ice Bears recently.On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Cap City blanked the Lightning 2-0, as Izzy Hahn made 50 saves to get the shutout. The Cougars won despite being outshot 50-16.Simone Dunai put the Cougars up 1-0 in the first period, as Marli Davenport assisted. It remained a one-goal game until GeorgiaRae Samuelson scored an empty-net goal with two seconds left.The Cougars traveled to Cornerstone Community Center on Friday, Dec. 16, as Bay Area scored a third period goal with 2:49 remaining to come out on top.Cap City jumped out to a 1-0 lead, as Davenport lit the lamp with Samuelson and Olivia Dull assisting. The Ice Bears tied it up 1:41 later.Hahn saved 44 of 46 shots in net for Cap City.