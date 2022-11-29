The Cap City Cougars’ girls’ hockey co-op won its first game of the season on Saturday, Nov. 26, as they blanked Brookfield 1-0.
Now 1-4 overall, the Cougars and Brookfield were scoreless through two periods and most of the third, before Paige Nowinski broke the ice with a goal at the 15:33 mark. Brooke Ayres got the assist, as goalie Izzy Hahn saved all 15 shots for Cap City.
The game took place at Hartland, at the Howard G. Mullett Ice Center.
Cap City played two games there on Friday, Nov. 25, when the Cougars lost 3-1 to Arrowhead and 6-0 to the Lakeshore Lightning.
The Cougars and Arrowhead were tied 1-1 at the end of the second period. The Warhawks scored two goals in the third period to go up for good. Marli Davenport scored on the power play in the second period for Cap City, as GeorgiaRae Samuelson and Grace Allison assisted.
Arrowhead outshot the Cougars 36-17, as Hahn saved 33 shots in net.
The Lakeshore Lightning skated out to a 5-0 lead by the end of the second period, outshooting Cap City 48-25 for the game. Under siege, Hahn came up with 42 saves in the loss.
Just a few days earlier, the Lightning edged Cap City 3-1, despite the Cougars taking a 1-0 lead in the first period.
Samuelson scored on the power play seven minutes into the game to put Cap City on top, as Davenport and Simone Dunai notched assists on the goal.