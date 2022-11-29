The Cap City Cougars’ girls’ hockey co-op won its first game of the season on Saturday, Nov. 26, as they blanked Brookfield 1-0.

Now 1-4 overall, the Cougars and Brookfield were scoreless through two periods and most of the third, before Paige Nowinski broke the ice with a goal at the 15:33 mark. Brooke Ayres got the assist, as goalie Izzy Hahn saved all 15 shots for Cap City.