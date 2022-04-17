Class is in session for the DeForest girls’ lacrosse team.
With a lot of new players, the Norskies will be trying to learn on the fly in 2022.
“We will be teaching and stressing a few different concepts – good body and stick position depending on the area of field, communication for the entire defense (including the goaltender) and proper stick checking,” said DeForest Head Coach Jayna Poster. “We will also go over some solid take away checks that can be used in different situations for the right defenders. We will also go over the ideas and concepts behind each different defense. This will allow the players to truly understand why we use each defense and how to take advantage of the benefits of each different scheme.”
Poster has coached the Norskies for two seasons. She’s also coached at the club level for two to three years. With this year’s team, she’s welcoming input from her players on how to utilize their strengths.
“Our girls as a team came up with the plays they want to run so they will have a better understanding on how to run them during the game,” said Poster. “We work on using our non-dominant hand a lot more than we ever have, and we are working hard on setting screens and cutting.”
The Norskies do have a host of starters returning from last year’s team. Midfielders Ciara Crawford, Olivia Kaminsky, Abby Harris and Raegan Feldman are back, as are defenders Meghan Benkert and Natalie Hensen and attackers Mariah Miller, Alyssa Schuster, Janelle Romeo and Peyton Holmes.
Other returning letterwinners include Peyton Garnell, Madison Coogan and Grace O’Brion.
Incorporating an influx of newcomers will make things interesting. Eight new girls are out for the sport this season. They’ll look to the 12 returning letterwinners for guidance.
“Almost half of our team is new,” said Poster. “Our goalie is completely new to the sport this year, so she hasn’t had much practice. Our goal is to get her some more experience on the field and get her comfortable. We are still teaching our new players basic skills and field placement and they are doing great. We just need more experience and practice. Hopeful with playing in multiple tournaments this year that we as a team build our skills.”
Poster has a feeling there could be some breakout players for the Norskies this year, including midfielder Marianna Champagne and Crawford, as well as Taylor Moe and Cailyn Brockman.
As a group, the Norskies appear to have a newfound swagger, which will help them compete against a tough slate of opponents in 2022.
“Our offense is confident in their plays this year which is something we struggled with last year,” said Poster. “We have a lot of new defenders this year who are doing absolutely amazing on the field and are pretty much naturals, which has been a huge help to our team. We have some really strong midfielders, as well, who are great with communication to our attackers, so we are confident with getting to goal more this year.”
Good chemistry could lead to more success.
“Everyone helps each other out and the new girls ask all the right questions,” said Poster. “Our vets are super positive and supportive to our newcomers. Overall, we have a really great team of girls this year. We want to win, of course, but most of all as coaches we want to make sure everyone is having fun with what they’re doing and that they come back next year.”