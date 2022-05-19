Isabelle Solvbergskagestad ( Izzo) is the DeForest girls' lacrosse team's foreign exchange student from Norway. Norski Head Coach Jayna Poster said, “She is a natural lacrosse player almost like she was born with a stick in her hand. We are going to miss her when she goes back home.”
Marianna Champagne scored two goals to power the DeForest girls’ lacrosse team to a 10-8 win over Sun Prairie on Wednesday, May 18.
The Norskies led 7-5 at the half, as the game stayed close throughout.
Champagne totaled six shots on goal, while also controlling five of six draw attempts.
Meanwhile, Olivia Kaminsky and Ciara Crawford both had hat tricks for DeForest, as the two peppered Sun Prairie with seven shots on goal apiece.
Also, Abby Harris scored her first goal of the season, as Raegan Feldman had a shot on goal and gave DeForest 11 draw attempts with control of one.
Champagne, Cailyin Brockman and Meghan Benkert all had interceptions, with Mariah Miller also scoring a goal and having another shot for a total of two shots.
Grace O'Brion, Meghan Benkert, Alyssa Schuster, Kaminsky. Isabelle Solvbergskagestad (also known as Izzo), Mariah Miller and Raegan Feldman scrounged for the groundballs all night coming up with a total of 19 recoveries.
“We cannot forget Olivia Karls, our goalie,” said DeForest Head Coach Jayna Poster. “This is Olivia's first year playing lacrosse. She has completely owned the goalie position. So much pressure for one person. She is a Rockstar. The girls played very well as a team. This was a team effort.
Solvbergskagestad ( Izzo) is DeForest’s foreign exchange student from Norway.
“She is a natural lacrosse player almost like she was born with a stick in her hand,” said Poster. “We are going to miss her when she goes back home.”