The DeForest girls’ lacrosse team has sandwiched two losses around a win over a non-varsity opponent in Oregon’s junior varsity team to start the season.
Oregon’s varsity team defeated the Norskies 23-0 on March 29 in a match that took place at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.
Olivia Kaminsky and Marianna Champagne had three shots on goal apiece for DeForest, while Ciara Crawford finished with two.
Crawford, Peyton Holmes and Alyssa Schuster each scooped up three groundballs, while Natalie Hensen, Kaminsky, Mariah Miller and Eilyanna Mueller all finished with two groundballs.
In a 14-7 win over Oregon’s JV team, Champagne totaled seven goals, while Kaminsky and Schuster both found the back of the net twice.
Raegan Feldman, Miller and Janelle Romeo also had goals for the Norskies, as Kaminsky led the way in assists with two and Champagne and Romeo each had an assist.
Hensen, Schuster and Cailyn Brockman paced DeForest in groundballs with two each.
On Saturday, April 16, the Norskies lost to Cedarburg, the host school at a tournament that day.
Champagne finished with two goals, as Kaminsky had the other one. Holmes had DeForest’s lone assist.
In fielding, Crawford, Meghan Benkert and Taylor Moe had three groundballs apiece, while Hensen, Champagne and Holmes each finished with two.
The Norskies will take part in a tournament at Arrowhead on Saturday, April 23, before returning home to face Madison West on Monday, April 25, and Oregon on Thursday, April 28.
