Kaminsky signs to play college lacrosse

DeForest’s Olivia Kaminsky signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to play women’s lacrosse at PennWest Edinboro, an NCAA Division 1 school near Erie, Pennsylvania.

 Contributed

Olivia Kaminsky used to carpool to play lacrosse when she lived in Reedsburg.

The nearest opportunity to do so was in the Baraboo-Sauk Prairie area, and in the fifth and sixth grades, she competed against boys.