Olivia Kaminsky used to carpool to play lacrosse when she lived in Reedsburg.
The nearest opportunity to do so was in the Baraboo-Sauk Prairie area, and in the fifth and sixth grades, she competed against boys.
“I started out playing hockey,” said Kaminsky, who also plays for the Cap City Cougars’ girls’ hockey co-op. “A lot of my friends played (lacrosse), and it sounded like fun.”
Then, she moved to Windsor, got into the DeForest youth program and eventually began playing girls’ high school lacrosse for the Norskies. Next year, Kaminsky will be moving on again, as she heads to Pennsylvania to join the women’s lacrosse program at PennWest University Edinboro, an NCAA Division II program.
Recently, Kaminsky signed a letter of intent to play women’s lacrosse at the school. Educational options played a part in the decision.
“Honestly, I really liked the academics,” said Kaminsky. “I can double major if I want.”
Kaminsky is hoping to study German and Spanish. She also went on an athletic tour of the school and was impressed.
“The girls were all sweet and easy to get along with,” said Kaminsky. “And I really liked the area. It’s super pretty.”
Kaminsky said there were quite a few schools in the running. The week before signing her letter of intent she was trying to pick between five of them. Kaminsky had it narrowed down to two but settled on PennWest Edinboro, which is located near Eric, Pennsylvania.
Performing well in summer showcases put Kaminsky on the recruiting radar.
“I always knew I wanted to play a college sport,” said Kaminsky, “but I didn’t know if it would be hockey or lacrosse.”
In her freshman season at DeForest, the lacrosse season was canceled due to COVID. That actually ignited her increased interest in lacrosse.
“I began playing traveling lacrosse, and I thought, ‘I kind of like this,’” said Kaminsky. “I liked playing in different states.”
A midfielder who likes to take draws and at times plays attack, Kaminsky is scrappy and can transition easily from offense to defense.
“I’m definitely aggressive,” said Kaminsky. “Playing hockey, I learned to go for the player and the ball, but now I go for the ball – the body only when needed.”
Kaminsky has been able to get to know the new coach at PennWest Edinboro, Anthony Turini. She said the previous staff hadn’t done a lot of recruiting outside of Pennsylvania, but Turini is going beyond the state’s borders to find talent. Kaminsky has mainly played hockey and lacrosse in the Midwest portion of the country. With PennWest Edinboro, she said she’ll get to play in New York and Virginia, as well as other states. She’s looking forward to spending time visiting new places out East.
“And I get to play the sport I love,” said Kaminsky.
While maintaining a 4.0 grade point average, Kaminsky also plays hockey for the Cap City Cougars, while taking part in cheerleading, DECA/FBLA, German club and student council, having been a class officer. She’s also involved with the National Honor Society as an officer and community relations coordinator, spending more than 100 hours while in high school giving back to the community by volunteering at the senior center, organizing coat drives for local homeless shelters, running concession stands and helping with Iron Man events.
“Olivia is a go-getter, always doing things to help others and never asking for anything in return,” said Jayna Poster, head coach for DeForest girls’ lacrosse. “As a player, Olivia demonstrates a love of commitment necessary to be part of a team, always asking for more practice time and putting in as many hours as she can. As her coach, is it astounding how she manages to balance everything perfectly while still giving us 110% effort, even when she has two other sports overlapping with our season.”
Kaminsky tried out and played for the Black Lax lacrosse team in the summer and ended up making the Elite Team Wisconsin.
“Olivia is incredibly passionate about this sport and never misses practice, she is always the first to arrive and the last to leave, making sure everyone has a ride home,” said Poster.
A hard worker, who works to perfect her lacrosse skills in the offseason, Kaminsky is a true leader, according to Poster. Kaminsky is known to help out new players.
“When she sets goals she achieves them and then goes on to help others around her achieve their goals as well,” said Poster. “She is the type of girl every coach and every teammate wants on their team. Olivia’s energy and positivity is unmatched. It does not matter the circumstance; Olivia will lighten the mood. Olivia is a wonderful young woman on and off the field, who is respected and liked by all who know her.”
There’s still other business to attend to before leaving DeForest. Right now, Kaminsky is focused on hockey with the Cap City Cougars getting going.
“Athletically, I just want to finish strong and having good seniors,” said Kaminsky. “I want to go into college knowing I played as well as I could and keep learning skills.”