A draw at Waunakee was a win for the DeForest High School boys’ soccer team.
Coming off a 2-1 loss to Sauk Prairie, the Norskies’ 1-1 tie with the Warriors was just what the doctor ordered, as DeForest’s overall record sits at 8-2-3, with the Norskies’ Badger East Conference mark going to 5-0-1.
After a match at Monona Grove on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Norskies play host to Lodi on Saturday, Oct. 9.
DeForest 1, Waunakee 1
Recovering nicely from the Sauk Prairie loss, the Norskies were at their best against the rival Warriors.
“We bounced back and played an outstanding game against Waunakee during their homecoming week,” said DeForest Head Coach Kevin Krivacek. “From the opening whistle, we played smart and challenged hard, which was needed against maybe the strongest side we’ve played all year.”
The Norskies took a 1-0 on a goal by Blake Olson, off a pass by Casey Walton.
“We got ahead on a beautiful service from Casey that Olson punched in with his head,” said Krivacek. “Casey has a beautiful feel for the soccer ball and really served a beautiful ball to Olson.”
Calvin Rahn scored for Waunakee to knot the game up at 1-1.
“They put in a rocket of a corner kick in the 42nd -minute after half that Rahn got onto and punched in,” said Krivacek. “The rest of the half I felt like our defense played disciplined and made it difficult for them to get their attack going despite having the ball for a considerable amount of time. The back four (Dillon Sommers, Caleb Ekezie, Sam Piontek, and Eli Engel) played inspired and as a complete unit.” Phillip McCloskey had five big saves to keep DeForest in the game.
“When our back four and McCloskey are playing like that, it will make us a really tough out in the postseason, which is right around the corner,” said Krivacek.
Sauk Prairie 2, DeForest 1
The Eagles struck early and struck fast, scoring two quick goals and hanging on for the win.
“Sauk came out sharp and I knew that they would be better than their record,” said Krivacek. “The first goal was after a few difficult foul calls and a nice free kick that (Zinedine) Herrera got on in the box. We did not mark well in the box, and they poked it by us. The second goal was a PK by (Quinn) Baier. I felt like we really controlled the rest of the game and put Sauk under heavy pressure (totaling 13 shots on goal and five corner kicks), but their defense withstood our pressure for the final 70 minutes. I reiterated to the boys that you must respect every opponent and we can’t get behind to a disciplined and talented team like Sauk.”
Owen Kramar scored in the 34th minute on a crossing ball from Olson for DeForest’s lone goal, according to Krivacek. McCloskey had six saves and the other side had a total of 10 saves.