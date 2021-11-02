The rain and a powerful Oregon team washed away hopes for a long postseason run for the DeForest High School boys’ soccer team.
Pressing furiously from beginning to end, the Panthers downed the Norskies 2-0 on Thursday in WIAA Division 2 sectional play at Oregon.
“Oregon brought heavy pressure from the start, and we did not handle it well,” said Kevin Krivacek. “We had been able to control the ball and create against every opponent until this game. We were holding the ball when we should be releasing and kicking the ball errantly when we had time. The weather did us no favors as I think it benefited Oregon, who was more confident on the ball.”
DeForest finishes the 2021 fall campaign with a 13-3-3 overall record.
On a wet, sloppy field, Oregon scored a goal in the first half and one in the second half in a tightly contested match. DeForest goalkeeper Phillip McCloskey turned in an impressive performance.
“Phillip McCloskey played an absolutely monstrous game and kept us in it with save after save,” said Krivacek. “I'm proud of these guys and enjoyed coaching them this year. I believe we will be back and ready to challenge again next fall.”