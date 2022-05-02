The surface was unkind to the DeForest girls’ soccer team.
Still, the Norskies were able to get by Reedsburg 3-1 on the road in a Badger Conference crossover battle on Thursday, April 28, to remain unbeaten on the season.
“Another tough game on grass,” said Norskies Head Coach Tim Esser. “We just continued to struggle to get comfortable with the unpredictability of the grass. Our strength is the ability to possess/control the ball, and the grass neutralizes that aspect of our game.”
With the victory, DeForest moves to 10-0-1 overall on the season, including a 3-0 mark in Badger East Conference play. The Norskies are tied atop the league standings with Waunakee.
Against the Beavers, DeForest got off to a slow start, but the Norskies were eventually able to take control.
Norski goals from Rylan Oberg, Payton Flowers and Grace Kuiper, as well as an assist from Oberg, gave DeForest the win.
“It took over a half to tally our first goal on a nice hustle play by Grace Kuiper,” said Esser. “As we slowly started to adapt to the grass, possession got better and a second on a (penalty kick) by Rylan gave us the lead and a nice pass from Rylan to Payton put the game away. We're happy to be back home and on turf for the next two weeks.”
After a Tuesday, May 3, match against Watertown, DeForest hosts Stoughton on Friday, May 6, and Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, May 10, before heading to Waunakee on Friday, May 13.