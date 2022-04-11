Three shutout wins made for a good week for the DeForest girls’ soccer team.
There was one play, though, that stood out from all the rest in a trio of victories.
“Highlight of the Lodi game was a [penalty kick] taken by Ellie Doucette in the 74th minute,” said Norski Head Coach Tim Esser. “She was gonna have shoulder surgery the following day, thus ending her season. Getting her that opportunity before her season ended meant a lot to the whole team.”
On Thursday, April 7, DeForest (5-0 overall, 1-0 in Badger East Conference play) cruised to a 7-0 victory over the Blue Devils, as Rylan Oberg had a hat trick. Payton Flowers put the Norskies up 2-0 with two goals in the first 27 minutes, with Karina Kuzdas assisting on the first and Oberg getting the helper on the second.
Oberg then tallied twice in a span of four minutes, as DeForest extended its lead to 4-0 by intermission.
“Lodi game saw us control possession and take command with two goals apiece from Payton Flowers and Rylan Oberg,” said Esser. “The second from Oberg was with three seconds remaining in the first half’
Grace Kuiper and Oberg scored quickly in the second half for the Norskies, before Doucette capped the scoring with her PK.
“At halftime of the Lodi game we talked about making more of an effort to get our outside mids involved in the offense attack,” said Esser. “We responded from halftime of the Lodi game through the East game by getting five goals from that position.”
The Norskies rolled over Madison East 9-0 on Saturday, April 9, with the DeForest midfield clicking on all cylinders.
It was Amber Westra’s turn to take over, as she collected three goals to get her hat trick. Oberg finished with two goals, while Kuzdas, Kuiper, Maya Pickhardt and Anya Carrillo also found the back of the net.
Kuiper, Flowers, Kayla Camarato and Lily Neuman also scored goals for DeForest.
“The East game really showed our balance by scoring five from the outside mid spot, two from the forward position, two from the center mid position, and one from the defense (Karina),” said Esser.
Battling the elements on Tuesday and Thursday, DeForest was able to slip past Milton 3-0 on April 5, with Kuzdas, Maya Pickhardt and Camarato notching goal and Westra recording an assist.
“Karina got us started with a beautiful free kick from about 40 yards out,” said Esser. “The goals by Maya and Kayla were both with their left foot. Milton is traditionally a tough out so good first conference win for us.”
Scheduled to host Portage/Poynette on Tuesday, April 12, the Norskies, who have shut out four straight opponents, were also slated to travel to Sun Prairie on Thursday, April 14, before heading to Sugar River on Monday, April 18 and Beaver Dam on Thursday, April 21.