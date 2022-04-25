Even at less than full strength, the DeForest girls’ soccer team keeps winning.
Unbeaten so far in 2022, with an 8-0-1 overall record, the depleted Norskies went to Beaver Dam and beat the Golden Beavers 5-2 on Thursday, April 21, and then edged Mount Horeb at home 1-0 two days later.
In the Beaver Dam game, we were shorthanded,” said DeForest Head Coach Tim Esser. “The injury/illness bug hit us pretty hard last week. We went into the BD game with only two varsity subs, so JV players were brought up to give us some additional depth. The other issue was having our younger players step into greater roles, both from a playing and leadership role.”
Still, the Norskies overcame it all to take care of Beaver Dam, as Rylan Oberg and Payton Flowers scored two goals apiece, with Maya Pickhardt also finding the back of the net.
“Thought everyone did a nice job overcoming those roster obstacles to beat a stingy BD team,” said Esser. “Two quick goals in the second half were enough to take some pressure off of us despite controlling possession.”
Some of those missing from the Beaver Dam match returned for the Mount Horeb game, as the Norskies emerged victorious.
“In the Mount Horeb game, we faced a traditional tough opponent,” said Esser. “We got two of our wounded players back which gave us some much-needed additional depth on a pretty warm day. Once again, I thought we controlled the possession and got the one big goal by Amber Westra to seal the deal. Overall, a good week for the Lady Norskies.”
Oberg notched the assist on Westra’s tally.
Sitting 2-0 in Badger East Conference play, the Norskies were slated to play at Fort Atkinson on Monday, April 25, before heading to Reedsburg on Thursday, April 28. DeForest hosts Watertown on Tuesday, May 3, and Stoughton on Friday, May 6.