A Badger East Conference championship was off the table.
Still, the DeForest High School boys’ soccer team took care of business in the consolation match, beating Fort Atkinson 4-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The Norskies ended up in third place in the Badger East by virtue of the win.
“While many teams would have been disappointed to have such a successful season and end up in the third-place game, our guys didn't show it,” said DeForest Head Coach Kevin Krivacek. “We emphasized this game being a playoff tune-up and they took that seriously.”
Overall, the Norskies finished the regular season 11-2-3, while posting a 7-0-1 mark in conference play.
DeForest was slated to host Portage/Poynette on Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Norskies’ WIAA regional opener.
Fort was no match for a DeForest team intent on finishing strong. Owen Thoms scored in the 12th minute to put the Norskies up 1-0. Owen Kramar tallied the first of his two goals in the 32nd minute, as Malik Victorine found the back of the net in the 59th minute.
“Thoms had an absolute rip on the first goal,” said Krivacek. “Kramar had a nice pair of goals. Malik had a really nice one from distance. We were able to see many of the younger Norskies and the future looks bright. (Blake) Olson had three assists on the night and shows that he is just a nuisance for other defenses to deal with.”
Goalkeeper Phillip McCloskey shut out Fort in the first half, making two saves. Gabe Kennedy came on for DeForest in the second half to record a couple of saves, as well, to maintain the clean sheet.
A new season starts with the playoffs.
“We are taking it one game at a time,” said Krivacek. “I'm confident that we can play with anyone if we bring the right attitude and mindset. I felt like we were slighted in the seeding meeting, and I think we are ready to show the other teams in the sectional that.”