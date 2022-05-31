Stoughton gave the DeForest girls’ soccer team another big test.
The Norskies emerged with a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Vikings on Tuesday, May 24, to put a bow on the regular season, as they finished with a 14-3-1 overall record and a 5-2 mark in the final Badger East Conference standings.
“It was a rematch from two weeks ago against a very tough defensive Stoughton team,” said DeForest Head Coach Tim Esser. “We did a really nice job on controlling tempo and possession in the first half. We got our first goal on a header by Rylan (Oberg) with a really nice corner kick served in by Karina Kuzdas. Karina then followed that up by a perfectly placed free kick from 40 yards away.”
The Vikings rallied, though.
“Stoughton did come back and tie the game with two goals in the second half. Unfortunately for our defense (that overall played really well), they broke down on two plays and Stoughton found a way to convert those into goals,” said Esser. “Give our players credit as we didn't get down or start forcing, we stayed the course and Rylan found a way to get a game winner with about 5 minutes to go. It was a good opponent to get us ready for the playoffs.”
DeForest was slated to open postseason play on Tuesday, May 31, by hosting Portage/Poynette.