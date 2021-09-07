They went toe to toe with defending WIAA Division 2 state champion McFarland most of the way.
A late goal gave the Spartans a tightly contested 1-0 nonconference win on Thursday, Sept. 2, over a DeForest High School boys’ soccer team that fought McFarland tooth and nail.
“Had our chances but couldn’t finish one,” said DeForest Head Coach Kevin Krivacek. “Overall, I was happy with the mentality and effort and feel confident going into the next week of games.”
Two days before the McFarland game, the Norskies defeated Badger Southeast foe Milton 3-0 at home, as last week’s split left DeForest with a 1-1-2 overall record.
Three straight road games are on the docket for the Norskies, starting with Thursday’s battle at Beaver Dam and then a game at Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
McFarland 1, DeForest 0
The Spartans scored in the 65th minute to avoid a tie, as the Norskies battled all the way.
“They scored near the end, but I felt like we put the state champs under an enormous amount of pressure,” said Krivacek. “Again, Phillip MCCloskey played well, as well as the back line led by (Caleb) Ekezie and (Sam) Piontek.”
DeForest managed four shots on goal but couldn’t find the back of the net in the loss.
DeForest 3, Milton 0
Yitzak Tristan kicked off the scoring with a penalty kick in the third minute, as the Norskies cruised to victory.
In the 19th minute, Casey Walton put the Norskies up 2-0 with a shot from the 6-yard box, as DeForest held off Milton the rest of the first half.
In the second half, it was Malik Vitoriine’s turn, scoring off a pass from Owen Kramar.
“Tristan earned a PK early on a nice move attacking the goal that (Owen) Chambers finished,” said Krivacek. “Walton got on the end of a nice one 19:40 in. (Phillip) McCloskey had a great penalty save that kept us ahead in a very even first half despite the scoring. I felt like we really improved and pressed them hard in the second half. Phil McCloskey played an absolutely perfect game in the net. Malik Victorine put in a nice goal in the second half from Kramar and nearly put a couple others away. I was happy with how the boys came out in the second half.”