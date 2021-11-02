Members of the DeForest High School boys' soccer received All-Badger East Conference recognition.
Norskies Head Coach Kevin Krivacek commented on each selection.
1st team selections
Caleb Ekezie - Four-year varsity letter winner. Center back captain. I think he is the best 1-v-1 defender in the league due to his strong instincts, communication and absolutely deadly speed. Even as a CB, he earned two goals on set pieces and had three assists on a combination of set pieces and distributing when coming forward as a part of our attack. Caleb's positive voice inspired us throughout his career.
Owen Thoms - Four-year varsity letter winner and captain. Played LB his first two years, which is where he plays club, but [he] played in the center midfield for us as a junior and senior. Owen has an incredible understanding of spacing in the middle as well as his background of playing LB for a regional level team made it especially difficult for teams to play through the middle of the field. His ability to distribute and create really flourished from the middle half of the year on. He had five goals and four assists on the season, but was even more instrumental as our "glue" in the middle.
Blake Olson - Blake is a three-year varsity letter winner and captain. Blake has been our most dynamic striker the last two seasons. Blake scored 15 goals on the season and set up 13 more, which I believe was good enough for the most points in the conference. Blake is so creative and was able to take players 1 v 1 and connect with our other striker and midfielders making runs into the box. He has such a great mentality and will run through a wall for his teammates. He scored in some of the bigger divisional games and had 4 game winners including a 1-0 blast at Fort and at home against Lodi on senior day.
Second team selections
Phillip McCloskey - Phil had 11 shutouts in 18 games. He has a .47 GAA and only gave up seven goals on the season. He has good foot skills and was utilized as an 11th field player and building out of the back. Phil is a vocal and positive leader on the field. Two-year captain. He is a three-sport athlete and is a volunteer goalie coach at Norski Soccer Club. Phillip is such a tough competitor and such a great role model for our younger players.
Owen Chambers - Owen is a four-year varsity letter winner and captain who played on the wing for us. He led our team in points in the spring with 20 points (nine goals and two assists), but I think improved over the summer to be a real leader. Owen had five goals and five assists for us this fall. He was a matchup problem with his combination of skill and speed on the outside that often led to more goals for Olson and Kramar even if they didn’t end up on the scoresheet. His ability to pressure mids made it difficult for other sides to connect with strikers. He netted the game winner against Monona Grove (a team we hadn't beaten since 2013 I believe) on the road from a nicely timed run.
Owen Kramar - Owen is a little sophomore with a big heart who is just so elusive and hard-working up top. Two-year letter winner. He pressures well and uses his body so well to get in and out of tight spaces. He has a scorer mentality and led our team in goals with 17 and tagged on 6 assists. He had two hat tricks in less than 10 minutes of gameplay in those games. He scored against Watertown, Fort (two times), Stoughton, Beaver Dam, Sauk and Baraboo. He also scored against Memorial, who was a top half Big 8 side. Owen is a great kid to coach and I believe pushed our whole group to a new level this fall. Look forward to having him back again next fall.
Honorable Mention
Casey Walton - Casey is a junior and three-year letter winner for us. He is our calmest player on the ball and has a steady presence on the field. He is a real student of the game. It is refreshing to have someone like Casey on our side. He is an unselfish player who is team first. He had a total of three goals, but more importantly six assists, including a perfectly lofted ball to Olson’s head against Waunakee. We’ve struggled in previous years to possess the ball, and I believe Casey’s ability to calmly keep the ball and attack under pressure led to more positive results this fall.
Krivacek said McCloskey, Olson, and Ekezie have been nominated for all-state given their vote totals at the Badger Conference meeting, according to Krivacek.