Rylan Oberg (21), shown here in a game earlier this season, recently set a new single-season scoring record for the DeForest girls’ soccer team, as the Norskies won a WIAA Division 1 regional championship by defeating Rhinelander on Saturday, June 4.
Rhinelander has seen the last of the DeForest girls’ soccer team for 2022. At least the Hodags can be happy about that.
The Norskies blitzed Rhinelander 10-0 on Saturday, June 4, to win a WIAA Division 1 regional championship, after opening the postseason by beating Portage/Poynette by a similar score.
DeForest began the season by thumping the Hodags 8-1 on April 1. Norski Head Coach Tim Esser feels his team is running at peak efficiency after watching them dismantle Rhinelander again.
“We continued our recent trend of sharing the ball with each other,” said Esser. “We also got another shutout by our defense/keeper.”
Amber Westra racked up a hat trick against the Hodags, while Rylan Oberg finished with two goals and three assists and Maya Pickhardt totaled two goals and two assists.
“Rylan got us on the board early with an unassisted goal in the fourth minute,” said Esser. “She added another in the 20th minute on a very unselfish pass by Maya. Amber got the first of her three goals in the 32nd minute to take a 3-0 lead into halftime.”
Payton Flowers set up Westra’s second goal less than a minute into the second half. Five minutes later, Westra notched her third goal, as Grace Kuiper got the helper.
“Grace, Lilly (Neuman), Payton, and Maya got into the scoring column to finish off the 10-0 win in the 73rd minute,” said Esser. “Rylan's two goals gave her the single-season goal scoring record. Her 33 goals top the previous record of 31 set by Jordan McNeese in 2015.”
Flowers totaled two assists in the win.
DeForest 10, Portage/Poynette 0
Oberg had another monster game in the regional semifinals on Tuesday, May 31, against United, scoring four goals and adding an assist.
Pickhardt had a goal and three assists to help the cause, as Kuiper scored a pair of goals and Delaney, Flowers and Neuman also had goals in the double-digit drubbing of Portage/Poynette.