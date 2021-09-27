(Editor’s Note: Last week’s story was inadvertently cut off. It is included with this account)
The winning streak has reached seven games for the DeForest High School boys’ soccer team, who show no signs of slowing down.
Facing stiffer competition, the Norskies outscored Watertown and Stoughton by a combined 6-1 in a pair of Badger East Conference matches.
About the win Tuesday, Sept. 21 over Watertown, DeForest Head Coach Kevin Krivacek said, “They were a good opponent who came out playing hard and challenging. After playing two less skilled and aggressive opponents, I was concerned we might come out slow, but I thought we possessed the ball with purpose and created chances early and often.”
Two days after a 3-0 win over the Goslings, DeForest blanked Stoughton 3-0 to improve to 8-1-2 overall and 5-0 in conference play.
After hosting Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Norskies were slated to travel to Waunakee in a battle of Badger East unbeatens. Then, on Tuesday, DeForest heads to Monona Grove for another league tilt.
DeForest 3, Stoughton 1
The Norskies scored two early goals to take the sting out of Stoughton and kept the pressure on.
“We got out to a quick lead and knocked the ball over the field, which I think wore them down,” said Krivacek. “Their keeper Peterson made a ton of saves (9) and kept them in the game. I think I was most proud of the fact that we won nearly every 50/50 ball out of the air, which we as coaches said is critically important.”
Owen Kramar broke the ice, scoring off an assist from Csey Walton in the 14th minute. Two minutes later, it was Blake Olson finding the back of the net, as Caleb Ekezie got the helper. Olson also scored a goal in the second half.
“Olson and Kramar were deadly, and Walton and Ekezie had nice assists in the game,” said Krivacek. “After the game, I was taken aback by their frustration collectively with the goal, which shows the high level of standard they hold themselves to defensively.”
Goalkeeper Phillip McCloskey had a relatively easy night, as he was forced to make just one save.
DeForest 3, Watertown 0
Three different players scored for the Norskies, as Owen Thoms gave DeForest the early lead, netting a goal in the 11th minute. Malik Victorine assisted.
It was Victorine’s turn in the 54th minute, as he scored with Olson assisting.
Kramar sealed the win with a goal in the 75th minute, with Keaton Coopman and Olson assisting.
McCloskey made two saves.
Many contributed to the win for DeForest.
“Thoms had a beautiful goal where he just refused to be denied in the box and placed a pretty one in the corner,” said Krivacek. “Malik's goal hit a scalding ball across the goal mouth that shocked everyone on both sides. Kramar's goal was a nice little combination play from Olson to Coopman and a solid finish by Kramar. [Owen] Chambers didn't show up in the box score, but he was such an important piece to pull their ‘D’ apart and create defensive problems and led to so many other chances and ultimately to some of our goals.”
(Last week's story)
Goals came in bunches against Waupun and Reedsburg for a DeForest High School boys’ soccer team that also edged a fast Fort Atkinson team.
The Norskies are riding a five-game winning streak, after two 10-0 wins and a tough 1-0 victory over the Blackhawks on the road in a Badger – East Conference showdown Tuesday, Sept. 14.
“Fort was a solid squad who returned some good players from a state qualifier in the spring,” said Norski Head Coach Kevin Krivacek. “Our backs were up to the task on the speed they had up top (especially Caleb Ekezie and Sam Piontek) who limited their chances.”
DeForest is now 6-1-2 overall and 3-0, tied atop the Badger – East with Waunakee.
On Thursday, the Norskies play host to Stoughton, with a home match against Sauk Prairie coming up on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
DeForest 1, Fort Atkinson 0
The battle was won in the midfield, but it was Blake Olson’s goal in the 46th minute that sent DeForest home with a victory.
“Our midfield (especially Owen Thoms, Owen Chambers, and Casey Walton) outplayed their midfield and showed we have what we need to win close matches,” said Krivacek.
Phillip McCloskey assisted on Olson’s tally.
“Olson got on the end of a big free kick from McCloskey and ripped it into the top of the goal,” said Krivacek.
McCloskey did it all for DeForest, making three big saves to record a clean sheet. Krivacek said he has been even better of late anticipating and preventing opponents’ scoring chances.
DeForest 10, Reedsburg 0
With four goals in the first 20 minutes, the Norskies bombarded the Beavers at Reedsburg, racing to a 9-0 lead by intermission on Thursday.
Olson finished with a hat trick, with an assist to go with his three goals. Walton had a pair of goals for DeForest, while Owen Kramar, Yitzak Tristan, Owen Chambers had a goal and an assist apiece.
Ekezie and Kreighton Soat also found the back of the net for DeForest, as Thoms recorded three assists. Garrett Wink and Eli Engel also dished out assists to help the Norskies’ cause.
McCloskey made two saves.
“We came out on the front foot again and put heavy pressure on their backs, which they could not handle,” said Krivacek. “Casey Walton started the scoring with a well-placed finish and was good to see because we know that he has it in him. We played an unselfish game and pinged the ball around and they had no answer for us. The boys had a good time moving to different positions, and I find this to be beneficial in ways for players to develop the necessary player skills not typically associated with their position.”
DeForest 10, Waupun 0
On Saturday, the Norskies buried Waupun with seven first-half goals, as Kramar tallied twice in the first 7:05 of the contest.
Kramar finished with three goals and an assist for DeForest, as he and Olson teamed up to bedevil Waupun, with Olson notching two goals and three assists.
Chambers scored two goals and had an assist, with Keaton Coopman netting a goal and doling out two assists.
Malik Victorine had a big game for the Norskies, too, with a goal and an assist. DeForest’s Thoms also finished with a goal, as Engel and Ekezie each had an assist.
“In general, I was happy with how we came out in this one,” said Krivacek. “Waupun has had some competitive squads in the past (we’ve beaten them by one goal the three previous meetings). I’m happy with how we are possessing the ball and ultimately, how we are finishing, which has been a challenge for past squads. We are looking forward to a few more competitive matches this week.”