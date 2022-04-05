It was a dominant performance for the DeForest girls’ soccer team at the Rhinelander Invitational, as the Norskies tallied 22 goals in two blowout wins.
On Friday, April 1, DeForest dismantled the host school 8-1, as Rylan Oberg led the way with a hat trick.
“Rhinelander game was a good first test for us,” said DeForest Head Coach Tim Esser. “We did a nice job of recognizing what they were doing to us defensively and attacking the middle of the field.”
Oberg and Maya Pickhardt sliced through the Hodags’ defense time and time again, as Pickhardt finished with two goals and three assists. Oberg had two helpers.
“The combination of Maya Pickhardt and Rylan Oberg is going to be a problem for opponents all year as they just seem to be in sync with each other,” said Esser. “In the second half they tried to take away the middle of the field and we countered by getting our outside mids, Grace Kuiper and Amber Westra, involved in the attack. Overall, it was a great team effort.”
Freshman Payton Flowers opened some eyes in her debut, scoring two goals. Lilly Neuman also notched a goal for DeForest, while Mya Hanson chipped in with an assist.
On Saturday, the Norskies blitzed Clintonville 14-1, as Oberg racked up six goals and two assists, while Lilly totaled three goals and an assist.
“Our second game, Clintonville, was a last-minute replacement as we were scheduled to play Wausau East, who had to cancel,” said Esser. “We appreciated Clintonville filling the spot on the schedule but[it] just wasn't a good match up for either team. Those games really force us to focus on small details that might help us down the road.”
Also scoring goals for DeForest were Pickhardt, Flowers, Grace Kuiper, Anya Carrillo and Kayla Camarato.
Pickhardt also had an assist, while Westra and Hanson each had a pair of assists. Carillo, Camarato, Neuman, Sarah Dollak and Maura Juedes also contributed helpers.
“Overall, the ability to play two games indoor, get, a couple of wins, learn some things about ourselves, and do some team bonding made the weekend a success,” said Esser.
At 2-0 overall to start the season, DeForest was slated to host Milton on Tuesday, April 5, and Lodi on Thursday, April 7, before welcoming Madison East on Saturday, April 9, Portage/Poynette on Thursday, April 12, and heading to Sun Prairie on Thursday, April 14