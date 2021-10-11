The sheets stayed clean, thanks to Phillip McCloskey.
With its goalkeeper playing well, the DeForest High School boys’ soccer team blanked both Monona Grove and Lodi last week.
The defense made a statement against the Silver Eagles.
“Phillip McCloskey was fantastic and had six huge saves for us that would have undoubtedly got by the other keepers in our conference,” said DeForest Head Coach Kevin Krivacek. “Our backline looked strong as well anchored by (Caleb) Ekezie and (Sam) Piontek in the middle. It was very exciting to beat MG, who we haven't beaten since 2013.”
The Norskies were slated to take on Fort Atkinson on Tuesday in a battle for third place in the Badger East Conference. For the postseason, DeForest earned a fourth seed, as the Norskies will host Portage/Poynette on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. in the WIAA regional opener.
DeForest 2, Monona Grove 0
The Norskies overcame a sluggish start to get the win.
“We came out a bit slow in this one and MG had good energy and held the ball for most of the first 10 minutes,” said Krivacek. “After that, we settled in and created some dangerous chances.”
Owen Chambers got DeForest on the board in the 24th minute. Krivacek described it as “a well-timed finish,” after Malik Victorine pressured the opposing goalkeeper.
“Owen has impacted so many games this fall on the outside, so it was due time he got on the scoresheet with this game-winning goal,” sid Krivacek. “It was a well-controlled finish that many others would have hit over the net.”
A deep throw-in by Blake Olson led to the second Norski goal in the 56th minute by Jacob Tutai, who held a good position in the box.
“Tutaj is a new call-up who had entered the game and within a minute he scored his varsity goal,” said Krivacek. “He has a good understanding of the game and positioning, so I'm excited about his future.”
DeForest 1, Lodi 0
On senior day, DeForest got all of its seniors into the starting lineup. It took a while to find a crack in the Blue Devils’ defense.
“Lodi was disciplined defensively and sat back pretty deep,” said Krivacek. “We didn't do ourselves favors by slowing our speed of play and they thwarted our attacks in the first half. I think we (as coaches and players) were focusing on goal scoring rather than just playing good soccer and played a much better second half.”
Blake Olson had the only goal, and it was a memorable one.
“Blake Olson scored on an absolute missile from a rebounded corner kick that he had taken,” said Krivacek. “We were able to get our reserves and younger players an opportunity to play, which is fun and helpful for the future of the program.”