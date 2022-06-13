DeForest’s Payton Flowers battles for the ball against a Sauk Prairie player in the Norskies’ 3-1 WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal loss to the Eagles on Thursday in Sauk Prairie, ending DeForest’s season. The Norskies finish with a 16-4-1 overall record, after winning the regional championship.
DeForest’s Payton Flowers battles for the ball against a Sauk Prairie player in the Norskies’ 3-1 WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal loss to the Eagles on Thursday in Sauk Prairie, ending DeForest’s season. The Norskies finish with a 16-4-1 overall record, after winning the regional championship.
Meta Fischer made save after save, diving from side to side to keep Sauk Prairie from scoring.
Eventually, though, the Eagles broke through, earning a hard-fought 3-1 WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal win over the Norskies on Thursday.
“I was really pleased with the effort of our players in the Sauk game,” said DeForest Head Coach Tim Esser. “We made a couple of adjustments from our first meeting, and as a result we gave them a better game from a few weeks ago.”
The Norskies end their season with a 16-4-1 overall record. They made it tough on the Eagles, though.
“The score was 0-0 at half largely due to the play of our goalie, Meta Fischer,” said Esser. “After giving up two goals halfway through the second half, we found the scoreboard in the 74th minute on a goal by Payton (Flowers, assisted by Maya Pickhardt), giving ourselves new life with five minutes to go.”
Desperate to get the equalizer, DeForest turned up the heat on Sauk Prairie, but that left the Norskies vulnerable on defense and the Eagles were able to get a late insurance goal.
“The final five minutes was a flurry before finally losing 3-1,” said Esser. “It would've been easy to let down after the 2 goal deficit but the no quit attitude of this team made quite a game until the final whistle. Our senior class is responsible for that attitude, and they can be proud of what they accomplished this season. We proved we're very close with playing with the elite teams in the state and gives us some motivation moving forward.”
Sauk Prairie ended up winning the sectional title by downing River Falls 3-1 in Rhinelander on Saturday. The Eagles play Whitefish Bay in the state semifinals, with Oregon taking on Cedarburg in the other half of the bracket.