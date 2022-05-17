Karina Kuzdas (15) tries to kick the ball out of trouble in DeForest’s end of the field in the Norskies’ 3-0 loss at Waunakee, as Grace Kuiper (2) and Mya Hanson (16) attempt to help. The game started on Friday, but the conclusion was delayed until Monday, May 16, due to lightning.
Mya Hanson (16) attempts to run down the ball while being chased in the DeForest girls’ soccer team’s 3-0 loss to Waunakee. The game was finished on Monday, May 16, after it started on Friday, May 13. It was delayed by lightning.
Unable to stick with its style of play, the DeForest girls’ soccer team suffered identical 3-0 losses to Sauk Prairie and Waunakee in its last two games.
“Both games were pretty similar, both score-wise (0-3 losses) and generally how the game flowed,” said Norskies Head Coach Tim Esser. “They are both teams that are a bit better than we are, so they were able to take us out of our comfort zone.”
The game against Waunakee started on Friday, May 13, but it had to be finished on Monday, May 16, as lightning delayed its conclusion.
It was restarted at around the 20th minute, with the score 1-0, as Norski goalkeeper kept DeForest in the game, making 11 saves in facing a barrage of shots.
The Norskies also struggled to get anything going offensively against the Eagles on Tuesday, May 10.
“We're a team of possession and the quickness and skill of those teams took that away from us,” said Esser. “Without that ability, we turned into a team of trying for big passes over the top to get our forwards involved. That isn't a recipe for success for us, so we struggled to get quality scoring opportunities.”
DeForest dropped to 12-2-1 overall and 5-1 in Badger East Conference play, having dealt with the toughest part of its schedule.
“There's a reason they're both highly ranked in the state with Sauk going to state last year,” said Esser. “It was good for us to see those teams as we near the playoffs to make some adjustments in our approach.”
With a game at Monona Grove slated for Tuesday, May 17, the Norskies will finish up the regular season on Thursday, May 19, at Baraboo.