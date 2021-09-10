It was a wild scoring barrage for the DeForest High School boys’ soccer team, who also defended well.
The Norskies began the week by blasting Poynette/Portage 7-0 at home on Tuesday, Sept. 7, as Owen Kramar completed a hat trick in efficient fashion, scoring all three goals in about 25 minutes on the pitch.
“In the past, I have found it difficult to find much out of lopsided games like this one, but the guys were really sharp,” said DeForest Head Coach Kevin Krivacek. “Passing was crisp, good-decision making from the start, and we created tons of great chances.”
Portage/Poynette is a member of the Badger – Northwest.
Kramar kicked off the scoring with a goal in the opening 16 seconds of the match off a pass from Malik Victorine.
In the 16th minute, Kramar set up Blake Olson on another goal, making it 2-0. Two minutes later, in the 18th minute, Kramar scored again, as Casey Walton assisted.
Victorine tallied DeForest’s fourth goal, as Kreighton Soat got the helper, before Keaton Coopman continued the onslaught with a goal in the 36th minute, as Owen Chambers had an assist.
Kramar’s third goal came early in the second half in the 42nd minute, off a pass from Chambers. An unassisted goal by Caleb Ekezie ended the scoring.
“It was fun being able to move some of our defenders into the attack and I think beneficial for them to develop game actions they may not always utilize in their current positions,” said Krivacek. “(Goalkeeper) Phil McCloskey was sharp again and dealt with a few opportunities very well.”
Two days later, DeForest traveled to Beaver Dam for a Badger – Northeast battle, with the Norskies rolling to a 4-0 win.
This time, it was Olson scoring a hat trick for DeForest, with goals in the 17th, 19th and 48th minutes. Coopman, Dillon Sommers and Kramar assisted on the three tallies.
Kramar had the only other goal for the Norskies, as Olson assisted.
“Again, we came out solid in this one,” said Krivacek. “We were most successful when we were keeping the ball moving and attacking with speed after changing the point of attack. Keaton Coopman was absolutely terrific in the first half just playing simple soccer and put many dangerous balls into the box. The lid of the goal came off for Blake Olson, who has been extremely effective up top creating, but not getting on the score sheet. That tandem of Kramar and Olson (KO) is sure to be dangerous throughout this season.”
After playing at Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Norskies will travel to Reedsburg on Thursday, Sept. 16, before hosting Waupun on Saturday, Sept. 18, and Watertown on Tuesday, Sept. 21.