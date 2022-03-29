Could there be a changing of the guard in Badger Conference girls’ soccer?
With a strong youth movement and plenty of experienced players on hand, DeForest is hoping to rise to the top of the newly formed Badger East, after spending years in the Badger North.
“Getting through Waunakee is always the goal but over the years has proven to be a goal that’s always a bit out of our reach,” said Tim Esser, who’s headed the Norski program for 18 years. “Our goal is to try to change that with our increase in speed and skill.”
Esser has compiled a record of 184-115-32 in his time with DeForest. The Norskies should add to that win total significantly this season, after going 13-3-1 overall and 5-2 in the Badger North in 2021. They finished third in the league last season.
“We feel we’re a talented, but very young team,” said Esser. “We bring in a freshman class that from top to bottom might be the best we’ve ever had. That freshman class, along with a very strong group of returning players, is what we hope to combine to cause some damage in the conference.”
Again, this season, Waunakee is considered the favorite in the Badger East. However, Esser feels DeForest could be a dark horse contender for the crown. The Norskies are tough to beat because they’re good at keeping the ball.
“Our style of play is possession,” said Esser. “We’ll take our chances with the big ball occasionally, but our game is to break our opponents down through our possession.”
Among DeForest’s prominent returning players are Maya Pickhardt, Meta Fischer, Rylan Oberg, and Karina Kuzdas. Fischer was DeForest’s goalkeeper in his sophomore season, as she was named second team all-conference.
In identifying the strength of the team, Esser said, “The middle part of our field from top to bottom. We bring back our best forward, best midfielder, best defender and our second team all-conference goalie.”
On the whole, DeForest brings 12 letter winners back, while losing eight. Seven starters return for the Norskies.
Asked about intangibles that could separate the Norskies from the pack, Esser responded, “Team chemistry. We have a group of players that enjoy being around each other.”
The Norskies’ weakness is inexperience, said Esser.
“Getting our younger players up to speed as quickly as possible will be our greatest objective in the first third of the season,” said Esser.
Despite DeForest’s youth, the Norskies will be a dangerous foe this year.
“Don’t sleep on us,” said Esser. “We’re a determined team.”
DeForest opens its season on Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, at an invitational in Rhinelander. The Norskies’ home opener is Tuesday, April 5, against Milton at DMB Community Bank Stadium.