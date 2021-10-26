Revenge was served with a side of a WIAA regional title and a whole lot of excitement.
With a thrilling 1-0 double overtime win over Sauk Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 23, the DeForest High School boys’ soccer team earned a regional championship and the right to move on to sectionals, where Oregon awaited.
“We were anxious to get a chance at them after they got us at home on youth night and the boys seized the opportunity,” said Norskies Head Coach Kevin Krivacek.
DeForest improved to 13-2-3 overall on the season, while the Eagles finished 11-10-1 on the year. The Norskies opened postseason play on Tuesday, Oct. 19, with an 8-0 thrashing of Portage/Poynette, and were slated to go to Oregon on Thursday, Oct. 28, for a sectional matchup.
“While we are excited about winning the regional (back-to-back now), we have work to do and intend to bring our best effort and attitude to our next matchup at Oregon on Thursday,” said Krivacek.
DeForest 1, Sauk Prairie 0
Owen Thoms scored in the 98th minute to send the Norskies into celebratory hysterics.
“After regulation, we talked about how we've played well, but we need to make it count,” said Krivacek. “It took until the last two minutes of the second overtime period when Thoms ripped one that deflected in. They were sitting back deep with a lot of guys in the box, and we talked about how it just needed to get in and we had started hitting more aggressively low shots on target and it paid dividends. It was an extremely exciting moment for Thoms, a senior captain, to knock it home.”
The two teams played evenly throughout, with the game knotted up at 0-0 at the half.
“The first half was very entertaining as we had more of the ball, but they also had a few dangerous counters that I feel like our outside backs (Dillon) Sommers and (Eli) Engel dealt with well,” said Krivacek. “Our talk stayed positive, and we really took it to them in the second half, but lots of credit to their defense and keeper who played so solidly and were very disciplined.”
A taut, tense affair, the contest stayed deadlocked until Thoms’ scintillating goal. To get to that point, the Norskies needed to stay focused.
“Their mentality has been so solid throughout the year and has been spearheaded by our captains (Phillip McCloskey, Caleb Ekezie, Thoms, Owen Chambers and Blake Olson),” said Krivacek.
McCloskey ended up with four saves to maintain a clean sheet.
DeForest 8, Portage/Poynette 0
Holding onto possession early on, the Norskies eventually pulled away from United.
“I feel like we came out confident and held the ball well,” said Krivacek. “We were just a step away from taking the lid off to start the game. It was fitting that Olson and (Owen) Kramar got us on the board early from assists from Thoms and (Malik) Victorine.”
Olson broke the ice with a goal in the 15th minute, with Thoms assisting. Then, it was Kramar’s turn in the 27th minute, as Victorine set up the goal.
Ahead 2-0, DeForest erupted for six goals in the second half, as Keaton Coopman, Kramar and Engel all scored goals in a seven-minute stretch. Casey Walton and Owen Chambers notched assists, while Engel’s goal was unassisted.
Thoms also found the back of the net to make it 6-0, with Walton recording the second of his three assists.
“Our back four looked confident with the soccer ball (Engel, Sam Piontek, Ekezie, Sommers) and they were helping us swing the ball side to side and pull apart a committed United defense,” said Krivacek.
DeForest emptied the bench after that, as Jeffrey Welhouse tallied in the 67th minute and Max Acker struck paydirt in the 79th minute, with Victorine assisting.
“It was fun getting some of the younger players and reserves into the game in the second half, and I think shows that the future of the DeForest boys soccer program is bright,” said Krivacek.