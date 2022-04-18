Rising to the challenge, the DeForest girls’ soccer team forged a 1-1 draw at Sun Prairie on Thursday, April 14.
The Norskies had scoring opportunities, but just couldn’t get the game-winner.
“In the Sun Prairie game, we faced our best opponent to date,” said DeForest Head Coach Tim Esser. “We knew the speed and skill of the game would be one that we haven't seen quite yet. Thought it was a very strong effort for us. We did everything but find the back of the net. We definitely had some quality chances but just couldn't quite finish.”
With the tie, the Norskies moved to 6-0-1 overall on the season, with a 1-0 mark in Badger East Conference play.
Playing at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium, DeForest gave the Cardinals everything they wanted and then some, as the Norskies’ defense was stout.
“Thought our defense – Karina Kuzdas, Madison Rhodes and Mya Pickhardt – did a nice job by limiting the scoring opportunities for SP,” said Esser. “SP did score on a PK, but we quickly responded by scoring a goal by Payton Flowers. Thought it was the kind of effort we needed going forward against the reigning Big 8 champ.”
On Tuesday, April 12, the Norskies hosted a depleted Portage/Poynette team and won going away 11-0.
“In the Portage/Poynette game we just faced an opponent that's struggling a bit right now with injuries,” said Esser. “We got up early and by halftime the coaches mutually agreed to end the game. Tough situation for both programs.”
The Norskies were scheduled to host Beaver Dam on Thursday, April 21, and Mount Horeb on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. Then, DeForest hits the road to Fort Atkinson on Monday, April 25, and Reedsburg on Thursday, April 28.