Goals came in bunches against Waupun and Reedsburg for a DeForest High School boys soccer team that also edged a fast Fort Atkinson team.
The Norskies are riding a five-game winning streak, after two 10-0 wins and a tough 1-0 victory over the Blackhawks on the road in a Badger – East Conference showdown on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
“Fort was a solid squad who returned some good players from a state qualifier in the spring,” said Norski Head Coach Kevin Krivacek. “Our backs were up to the task on the speed they had up top (especially Caleb Ekezie and Sam Piontek) who limited their chances.”
DeForest is now 6-1-2 overall and 3-0, tied atop the Badger – East with Waunakee.
On Thursday, the Norskies play host to Stoughton, with a home match against Sauk Prairie coming up on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
DeForest 1, Fort Atkinson 0
The battle was won in the midfield, but it was Blake Olson’s goal in the 47th minute that sent DeForest home with a victory.
“Our midfield (especially Owen Thoms, Owen Chambers, and Casey Walton) outplayed their midfield and showed we have what we need to win close matches,” said Krivacek.
Phillip McCloskey assisted on Olson’s tally.
“Olson got on the end of a big free kick from McCloskey and ripped it into the top of the goal,” said Krivacek.
McCloskey did it all for DeForest, making three big saves to record a clean sheet. Krivacek said he has been even better of late anticipating and preventing opponents’ scoring chances.
DeForest 10, Reedsburg 0
With four goals in the first 20 minutes, the Norskies bombarded the Beavers at Reedsburg, racing to a 9-0 lead by intermission on Thursday.
Olson finished with a hat trick, and an assist to go with his three goals. Walton had a pair of goals for DeForest, while Owen Kramar, Yitzak Tristan and Owen Chambers each had a goal and an assist apiece.
Ekezie and Kreighton Soat also found the back of the net for DeForest, as Thoms recorded three assists. Garrett Wink and Eli Engel also dished out assists to help the Norskies’ cause.
McCloskey made two saves.
“We came out on the front foot again and put heavy pressure on their backs, which they could not handle,” said Krivacek. “Casey Walton started the scoring with a well-placed finish and it was good to see because we know that he has it in him. We played an unselfish game and pinged the ball around and they had no answer for us. The boys had a good time moving to different positions, and I find this to be beneficial in ways for players to develop the necessary player skills not typically associated with their position.”
DeForest 10, Waupun 0
On Saturday, the Norskies buried Waupun with seven first-half goals, as Kramar tallied twice in the first 7:05 of the contest.
Kramar finished with three goals and an assist for DeForest, as he and Olson teamed up to bedevil Waupun, with Olson notching two goals and three assists.
Chambers scored two goals and had an assist, with Keaton Coopman netting a goal and doling out two assists.
Malik Victorine had a big game for the Norskies, too, with a goal and an assist. DeForest’s Thoms also finished with a goal, as Engel and Ekezie each had an assist.
“In general, I was happy with how we came out in this one,” said Krivacek. “Waupun has had some competitive squads in the past (we’ve beaten them by one goal the three previous meetings). I’m happy with how we are possessing the ball, and ultimately, how we are finishing, which has been a challenge for past squads.”