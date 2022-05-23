With the postseason looming, the DeForest girls’ soccer team needed to get back on track.
The Norskies looked more like themselves in a 6-1 win at Baraboo on Thursday, May 19, that closed the book on the regular season.
“The Baraboo game we talked about getting back to 'our' brand of soccer where more people get involved and the movement of the ball is better,” said Norski Head Coach Tim Esser. “I got to give the girls credit because they really did just that. Possession was much better and the number of players that touched the soccer ball on the goals was really impressive.”
Heading into that game, the Norskies (13-3-1 overall, 5-2 in Badger East Conference play) had dropped three straight games, including a 2-1 loss at Monona Grove on Tuesday, May 17.
“First half was one of our poorer halves of soccer we played this season,” said Esser. “We gave up two goals both off of corner kicks. We struggled to string passes together that mounted in any type of scoring opportunities. Second half was a bit better from a possession standpoint, culminating in a goal by Maya Pickhardt (assisted by Rylan Oberg). MG is a very good team but felt as though had we had a better effort we could have walked away with a W.”
The Norskies took out their frustrations on the Thunderbirds, as Oberg and Payton Flowers tallied two goals apiece, while Amber Westra and Maya Pickhardt also scored for DeForest.
Pickhardt also notched an assist, as Sarah Dollak had two helpers and Karina Kuzdas and Kayla Camarato each picked up an assist.
“The first goal was a nice though ball in the box by Maya resulting in a goal by Rylan,” said Esser. “The second goal was a five-player, five-pass possession resulting in a goal by Payton. Seeing those goals makes me believe we're in a good spot. It was a good game for us to use to get ready for regionals which start in a week.”
In the conference championships, DeForest was slated to host Stoughton on Tuesday, May 24. The Norskies open WIAA regional play at home on Tuesday, May 31, against Portage/Poynette. The second round of regionals is scheduled to be played at DeForest on Saturday, June 4, with an opponent to be determined.