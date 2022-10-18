After going winless in four straight matches, the DeForest boys’ soccer team righted the ship, earning shutout victories over Milton and Sun Prairie West.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Norskies blanked the Wolves 2-0 on the road, as DeForest’s defense clamped down on West’s talented finishers.
“We've talked about how we want to leave the impression about what Norski soccer is with our neighbors, and we felt like we did so,” said Kevin Krivacek, the Norskies’ head coach. “They had a few special attacking players and some size that initially put some pressure on us, but our backs dealt with them. I thought (Caleb) Brandl and (Sam) Piontek played flawlessly.”
At the same time, they helped DeForest transition from defense to offense, while keeping West off the scoreboard.
“The outside backs did well to defend, but also helped us possess into the final third (Garrett Wink, Dillon Sommers, Tate Engeseth),” said Krivacek. “(Tucker) Schmidt played aggressively in the net and thwarted possible dangerous attacking sequences for them. We have had difficulties dealing with set pieces, and that looked like a thing of the past as we dealt with some dangerous corner kicks. (Casey) Walton and our other mids played fantastic.”
The Norskies took control in the second half.
“We came out after the half and connected a few passes before Walton dropped a beautiful goal in for us (41st minute),” said Krivacek. “Finally, we sealed the deal with some unselfish counterattack between Walton (with the assist) and (Owen) Kramar knocked the goal home (89th minute).”
DeForest also shut out Milton, winning by a 3-0 count. Engeseth put the Norskies up 1-0 early on, scoring in the fifth minute.
“This was our second of three trips to Milton this fall,” said Krivacek. “We played our typical starting 11 for the first 20, and we were able to pop one in. We tried a few different things in the first 20 and looked confident following our seeding meeting. For the last 60, we got many of our reserves and new varsity players and they played quite well. We kept the ball, attacked with pace, and put heavy pressure on them in their back third.”
The Norskies widened their lead in the second half, scoring twice. Thomas Taylor assisted on one of them.
“Jacob Tutaj and Bryan Hernandez-Madrid knocked in a few nice goals,” said Krivacek. “Jose Veliz did a nice job of controlling the midfield and switching the point of attack. The future is bright for Norski soccer.”
DeForest finishes the regular season 9-5-2 overall and 4-2-2 in Badger East Conference play. The Norskies were slated to begin regional play on Tuesday at Milton at 7 p.m.