Milton turned the tables on DeForest.
A 3-1 loss to the Red Hawks in a WIAA Division 1 regional game on Tuesday, Oct. 18, brought the Norskies’ season to a close, as DeForest finished the 2022 campaign with a 9-6-2 overall record.
“Obviously, it was a disappointing result,” said Kevin Krivacek, whose team defeated Milton 3-0 on Oct. 11. “The sectional was strong this year and Milton had a few special players. I thought we controlled much more of the game than our first match with them in August.”
Nevertheless, the Norskies couldn’t overcome the weather nor the Red Hawks’ cleverness.
“Milton has had a knack for earning penalties and free kicks in dangerous places and the first one was no different ,” said Krivacek. “With the wind in our face, Deegan (Riley) drilled the first goal, which took some of the wind out of our sails. Conditions were far from ideal and playing into the wind in the first half was a big disadvantage. I think we played a bit too much of one-on-one soccer rather than moving the ball and playing into space. I thought we showed impressive bits and pieces of play in the match, but we were not our best version of ourselves and Milton is a good team.”
Owen Kramar broke the ice for DeForest in the 72nd minute, as Jeff Welhouse assisted. Tucker Schmidt made one save in net for the Norskies.
“It is always sad for me when we realize that it will be the last time I'll coach the seniors, but I'm grateful for the time, effort, and legacy this class has left on DeForest soccer,” said Krivacek.
Milton didn’t get much further. The Red Hawks lost to Oregon 6-0 in the regional final on Saturday, Oct. 22.
