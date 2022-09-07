Three goals were scored in the game’s wild first five minutes.
After that, it calmed down, but in the end, the United boys’ soccer team couldn’t keep up with DeForest in a 4-1 loss on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at home in a Badger Conference crossover tilt.
“I wasn’t able to attend the game tonight as I have been sidelined with COVID – sounds like a few mental mistakes early in the game that cost us and the team struggled to recover,” said United Head Coach Dan Rolling. “Played a much better second half and had chances. The team just didn’t finish, and that has been an issue we will need to work and correct very quickly.”
The Norskies’ Owen Kramar scored an unassisted goal two minutes in, but Luke Wilson tied it a minute later for Portage/Poynette, as Izaiah Andersen assisted.
In the 5th minute, Kramar struck again, with another unassisted goal. The Norskies controlled the rest of the first half, with Keaton Coopman making it 3-1 in the 13th minute, as Bryan Hernandez-Madrid assisted. Later in the first half, in the 37th minute, Thomas Taylor found the back of the net for the Norskies on a penalty kick.
Griffin Butson made six saves for United. Portage/Poynette was only able to muster one shot on goal, despite earning four corner kicks. DeForest had 12 corner kicks.
DeForest is now 2-2 overall, while United drops to 6-2. The game took place at the Portage Soccer Complex.