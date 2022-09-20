Outscoring Fort Atkinson and Reedsburg by a combined 13-0, the DeForest boys’ soccer team improved to 4-2-1 overall on the 2022 season.
The Norskies are now 1-1-1 in Badger East Conference play.
Against the Beavers, playing in a Badger Conference crossover match at home on Thursday, Sept. 15, DeForest scored early and often in the first half, with Thomas Taylor getting the party started.
His goal in the ninth minute came off a feed by Eli Engel. About 12 minutes later, it was Jeff Welhouse’s turn, as he capitalized on passes from Owen Kramar and Keaton Coopman.
Up 2-0, DeForest made it a three-goal game five minutes later, as Tate Engeseth found the back of the net, with Welhouse assisting. Welhouse also got the helper on Kramar’s first goal in the 30th minute, before Kramar pushed DeForest’s lead to 5-0 in the 35th minute, with an assist from Engel.
It was Engel who scored the final goal of the first half, with Bryan Hernandez-Madrid notching the assist.
Yitzak Tristan tallied the lone goal of the second half for DeForest, as goalkeeper Tucker Schmidt finished the game with two saves.
The Norskies blitzed Fort Atkinson in similar fashion on Tuesday, Sept. 13, only most of the scoring occurred in the second half.
DeForest led 2-0 at intermission thanks to goals by Hernandez-Madrid and Taylor, with Coopman assisting on the latter’s goal.
Kramar had two goals in the second half, with Casey Walton assisting on one and Tristan getting the helper on the second. Walton also had a goal, off a feed from Hernandez-Madrid. The final tally of the night came from Taylor, who got an assist from Jacob Tutaj.