Feeling good coming off a five-game winning streak, the DeForest boys’ soccer team hit a pair of speed bumps last week.
The Norskies ran into the first at Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27, where the Norskies dominated early, but the Eagles recovered for a 2-0 victory in a battle of Badger East and West teams.
DeForest had just beaten Sun Prairie East four days earlier.
“After Sun Prairie East, I was excited about what we could do up in Sauk,” said Kevin Krivacek, head coach of the Norskies, now 7-3-2 overall and 3-1-2 in Badger East Conference play. “We came out and dictated play to begin the game and had them on the heels for the first 20. Something changed, and they started playing.”
The Norskies’ made adjustments at intermission, but Sauk Prairie’s intense pressure was too much to overcome.
“At halftime, I thought we had come up with some ideas to make it difficult for their midfielders and strikers, but they came out aggressively and closed on us quickly whenever we had the ball,” said Krivacek. “I thought Casey Walton played a nice game both ways for us, but otherwise we were generally off and had a few sick players. They were a good team, and I didn't have our guys ready to play.”
Goalkeeper Tucker Schmidt made five saves to keep the Norskies in the match.
DeForest 0, Waunakee 0
Going to Waunakee, the Norskies left with a hard-earned draw in an entertaining match.
“I spoke quite a bit of the toughness that defines Norski soccer prior to this match, and the boys showed it,” said Krivacek. “Obviously, 0-0 looks boring on paper, but I thought the match was loads of fun and both teams had their opportunities. We almost knocked one in right before half off the post/crossbar, and they were dangerous on set pieces.”
Turning in a strong defensive effort, DeForest came away with a clean sheet.
“The boys played with pride and our backline was in sync and much stronger with clearances and winning balls out of the air compared to Tuesday (Dillon Sommers, Sam Piontek, Caleb Brandl, Garrett Wink, and Tate Engeseth),” said Krivacek. “Schmidt was solid in goal and his instincts to come out and remove threats was also the best it has been. Looking forward to two more good matches this week.”
The Norskies have three more games left in the regular season. They were slated to host Monona Grove on Tuesday, Oct. 4, before welcoming Baraboo on Thursday, Oct. 6 and heading to Sun Prairie West on Saturday, Oct. 15, for the season finale.