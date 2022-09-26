Wink moves the ball
Garrett Wink (4) moves with the ball in a match earlier this season for a DeForest boys’ soccer team that has won five straight games.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Make it five straight wins for the DeForest boys’ soccer team.

The Norskies had to sweat out a 1-0 win on Saturday over Sun Prairie East in a non-conference battle at home a day after throttling Stoughton 5-0 on the road.