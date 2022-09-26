Make it five straight wins for the DeForest boys’ soccer team.
The Norskies had to sweat out a 1-0 win on Saturday over Sun Prairie East in a non-conference battle at home a day after throttling Stoughton 5-0 on the road.
Kevin Krivacek, the head coach of DeForest, said that Sun Prairie East gave the Norskies trouble early on.
“It was a worrisome start as they were possessing well, and we were not pressing them well as a unit,” said Krivacek. “We would have two chasing the ball, which left us unbalanced. As soon as we figured that out, our midfield took control of the game (Casey Walton, Jeff Welhouse and Blake Lovick) and really dictated play in the second half.”
Making it more difficult for the Norskies was the play of East’s goalkeeper Carsten Ganter, who finished with seven saves.
“Their keeper was one of the best we have faced, so we discussed the need to make the extra pass and make the pass quickly to make it difficult for him to cover the goal,” said Krivacek. “We did make two great passes (including the final one from Owen Kramar) to Jacob Tutaj, who buried it home. In general, I loved the positive energy we brought in the second half, and the confidence that we were going to find that game winner and we did in the end. We hope to keep it rolling as we get into some big Badger Conference and seeding matches to round out the season.”
Tucker Schmidt made four saves in net for DeForest.
With the win, the Norskies improved to 7-2-1 overall. They are 3-1-1 in the Badger East Conference. DeForest was slated to play at Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27, before a Badger East showdown with Waunakee at home on Friday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.
DeForest 5, Stoughton 0
Kramar gave the Norskies the early lead 3:36 into the game, with Walton assisting, and they never looked back.
“It was great getting out of the gate early on them,” said Krivacek. “They had some pace in their striker, so I was glad to see that our backs did a nice job of passing him off and defending as a unit (Dillon Sommers, Sam Piontek, Caleb Brandl and Garrett Wink). Their keeper made some big saves in the first half that kept them in it. I always love seeing our backs get up into the attack and finishing (Sommers and Brandl). I think our attack is coming alive at the right time.”
That DeForest attack was lethal in the second half, as the Norskies tallied four goals in a span of 24 minutes, starting with Brandl’s score in the 49th minute off a feed from Welhouse.
Five minutes later, Kramar collected his second goal, with Keaton Coopman assisting. Then, it was Sommers’ turn, finding the back of the net in the 69th minute. Tutaj assisted, with Thomas Taylor netting DeForest’s last goal in the 74th minute. Jamison Thomas notched the assist.
Schmidt made one save to preserve the shutout.
