In the heat of battle, Tucker Schmidt stayed calm.
The goalkeeper for the DeForest boys’ soccer team made six saves in tough 1-0 loss to Milton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the Norskies’ Badger East Conference opener.
“Obviously, it was a tough way to start conference play, but there were things we learned as well. Tucker Schmidt (GK) is good enough to keep us in games even when we are not playing our best,” said DeForest Head Coach Kevin Krivacek.
It was a stout defensive effort for the Norskies, now 1-2-0 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
“I believe (Sam) Piontek, (Dillon) Sommers, and (Caleb) Brandl did a nice job of thwarting Milton's attack and were able to finally carry the ball up and build towards the end of the game,” said Krivacek. “Blake Lovick is a really confident freshman who does a great job of winning balls and just simply distributing out of the pressure. It was an ultra-competitive game and we (coaches and players) let our emotions get the best of us, and I think it negatively impacted our play. I have no doubt that these early challenging results will serve us well to prepare for the many challenging matchups we have ahead of us in conference.”
Slated to travel to Portage/Poynette on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Norskies host Beaver Dam on Thursday, Sept. 8, and Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Sept. 13.