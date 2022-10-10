There’s no shame in losing to either Monona Grove or Baraboo in boys’ soccer in 2022.
Nearing the end of the regular season, the DeForest boys’ soccer team hit the hardest part of its schedule recently, emerging with a tie against Waunakee and losses to Sauk Prairie, the Silver Eagles and the Thunderbirds.
A 1-0 loss to Baraboo, 15-1-1 overall this season, wasn’t a bad result on a Thursday, Oct. 6, although the Norskies were hoping for better.
“We had a nice training Wednesday prior to this match, and I think it showed from the beginning,” said Kevin Krivacek, head coach of DeForest. “We dictated play and had most of the ball. We got into good attacking positions, but we couldn't put the ball in the net.”
Playing keep away was Baraboo’s Johan and Ronaldo Lopez was a good strategy.
“By controlling the ball, we prevented Baraboo from being able to utilize the kick and chase game from one Lopez to the other,” said Krivacek. “When they did have the ball, our backs and (goalkeeper Tucker) Schmidt stepped up to make it challenging to finish (for the Lopezes). Obviously, it was a disappointing result, but I was proud of my guys for playing well and dictating the game against a team that is like 15-1. I was impressed with the effort, attitude, and skill we showed during the match minus putting the ball in the net. We will focus on this week as we prepare for our playoff match next week.”
DeForest’s defense kept Baraboo and the Lopez brothers at bay until the very end, as the Thunderbirds scored the game-winner in the 79th minute, when the Ronaldo Lopez scored off a feed from Johan Lopez.
Monona Grove 7, DeForest 1
The Norskies (7-5-2 overall) started off on the right foot against the Badger East Conference leaders, but the Silver Eagles eventually gained control.
“We actually looked like we came out to play for the first 10 minutes,” said Krivacek. “They had a lot of skill, speed and strength up front, and we hung with them for the first 10 minutes or so. We deflated when we gave up the first one, and they seized the opportunity by continuing to knock balls in the net. Our attitude held us back and we were a step slow the first half throughout the field.”
Monona Grove outscored DeForest 6-0 in the first half. The Norskies settled down after that.
“It really had gotten out of hand by halftime, so we had a nice discussion about goals for the second half,” said Krivacek. ‘Despite them keeping their top guys (Haberli played the entire match), we earned a 1-1 draw in the second half. Overall, I was more frustrated by how we dealt with the adversity of the first half than the result.”