Brandl with the ball
Buy Now

DeForest’s Caleb Brandl (6) attempts to gather the ball in the Norskies’ home match against Monona Grove on Tuesday.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

There’s no shame in losing to either Monona Grove or Baraboo in boys’ soccer in 2022.

Nearing the end of the regular season, the DeForest boys’ soccer team hit the hardest part of its schedule recently, emerging with a tie against Waunakee and losses to Sauk Prairie, the Silver Eagles and the Thunderbirds.