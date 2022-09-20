Both teams have had this date circled on their calendars.
Already rivals, the Waunakee and DeForest boys’ soccer teams were two of the best in the Badger East Conference last season.
Both teams have had this date circled on their calendars.
Already rivals, the Waunakee and DeForest boys’ soccer teams were two of the best in the Badger East Conference last season.
After a draw in the regular season in 2021, it was the Warriors who ended up playing in the inaugural conference title game and emerged with the championship.
The Norskies have designs on following suit in 2022, as they’re off to a 4-2-1 start overall and a 1-1-1 in Badger East play. Waunakee is standing in their way, as the two squads will square off on Friday, Sept. 30, at DeForest.
The Norskies are red hot, winning their last two games at home by a combined score of 13-0 over Fort Atkinson and Reedsburg.
In fact, in their last four games, they’ve outscored the opposition 17-1, while scoring wins in three of those battles. The only blemish was a 0-0 tie against Beaver Dam.
Against Reedsburg on Thursday, Owen Kramar – the Norskies’ leading scorer with 15 points – scored two goals and dished out an assist, as Jeff Welhouse and Eli Engel both finished with two assists and a goal. The Norskies are fast, with an improving passing attack. Tucker Schmidt has settled in as DeForest’s goalkeeper, notching two consecutive shutouts.
Meanwhile, the Warriors (4-1-6 overall, 2-0-2 in conference play) are also riding high, after a 2-1 home win against a 6-2-1 Madison West team. Even though the Regents controlled possession, Waunakee had better chances and were able to finish.
It had to be a relief to get the win, as the Warriors have recorded six 1-1 draws this season. They came into 2022 without a ton of experience, but they seem to be growing up fast. Lindon Jonuzi and Carter Allison are Waunakee’s leading scorers, with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
William Reis was spectacular in net for the Warriors against Madison West, coming up with 10 saves.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.