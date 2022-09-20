Tristan runs down the ball
Buy Now

Yitzak Tristan (9) runs down a ball in the DeForest boys' soccer team's recent 7-0 win at home over Reedsburg.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Both teams have had this date circled on their calendars.

Already rivals, the Waunakee and DeForest boys’ soccer teams were two of the best in the Badger East Conference last season.