Captain in control
Buy Now

Yitzak Tristan (9) is one of the three captains for the DeForest boys’ soccer team. Here, he carries the ball up field in the Norskies’ season-opening 3-1 win at Lodi on Thursday night.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

That first goal allowed the DeForest boys’ soccer team to breathe a little easier.

In the 23rd minute of the Norskies’ 3-1 season-opening, non-conference win at Lodi on Thursday, Jacob Tutaj hammered home a shot off a beautiful feed from Eli Engel, who’d made a curling run wide down the left side and slotted a pass through to Tutaj.