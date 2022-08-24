Whoever replaces acclaimed goalkeeper Phillip McCloskey has some big cleats to fill.
It might not matter, though, as the DeForest boys’ soccer team appears capable of scoring a lot of goals in 2022.
“The coaching staff is excited about this group,” said Norskies Head Coach Kevin Krivacek, who is entering his sixth season at DeForest. “I think we will be able to possess the ball better than previous years and put other squads on the run chasing us. We have the ability to be a potent attack from what we’ve seen.”
The Norskies were a force to be reckoned with in 2021, as they went 7-0-1 in Badger East Conference play and 13-3-3 overall. Their season concluded with a 2-0 loss to WIAA Division 2 state champion Oregon in sectionals.
Along with McCloskey, DeForest also graduated center back Caleb Ekezie, striker Blake Olson, center midfielder Owen Thoms and left midfielder Owen Chambers from the 2021 team. The Norskies have a ton of talent returning, however, with All-Badger Conference Second Team selection Owen Kramar leading the way.
Kramar scored 17 goals and dished out six assists last season, while All-Badger Conference honorable mention recipient Casey Walton is back as a center midfielder, after tallying three goals and passing for six assists in 2021.
Another strong midfielder, Keaton Coopman is back, having totaled three goals and four assists a year ago.
Krivacek described Coopman as “tough and hard-working,” and added, “[He] probably will be utilized in the middle/outside. Keaton is driven and embodies our toughness.”
As a sophomore, Eli Engel was slotted as a left back. That’ll change in 2022, as he moves to an attacking position.
“He can scald the ball and connects well with other attacking players,” said Krivacek.
In Ekezie’s stead, Sam Piontek is back as a captain.
“Great player and leader,” said Krivacek. “Tons of speed and strength. He could be used in a variety of ways this season, which is exciting. He has learned to manage this position from Caleb Ekezie, who was an outstanding CB as well.”
At outside back, two-year starter and captain Dillon Sommers returns.
“Incredibly tough defender and has improved his ability to distribute,” said Krivacek. “I see him helping us build out of the back and connect with our mids and strikers.”
Yitzak Tristan will also be counted on to contribute offensively, with Garrett Wink helping out on the back line defensively.
“We have disciplined backs that will be able to both win balls and be effective in connecting with our attack,” said Krivacek who explained that three strong keepers are vying to replace McCloskey.
Opposing defenses will have a tough time handling DeForest.
“I think we should be able to possess and combine through our midfield (Walton, Tristan, Coopman) and find our dangerous strikers (Kramar, Tutaj, Engel, and Welhouse),” said Krivacek. “I think we will be able to poke some in from wide areas. As I’ve stated with the guys this week, the less we focus on the ‘who’ knocks in that final ball in will lead to more overall goals for all of us. I see us with a greater number of offensive threats than previous seasons.”
The Norskies are still tinkering with their defense in preparation for the upcoming campaign.
“We have played around a bit with our formation and system to run this fall,” said Krivacek. “We have two reliable and strong backs in Piontek and Sommers who have become stronger and more confident to lead us. Caleb Brandl (dophomore) has looked pretty beastly in that backline and has shown a great combination of smarts and athleticism. All of our backs are confident with the ball so we should be able to use them to keep the ball and create some effective attacking sequences through our outside backs specifically.”
Krivacek feels Monona Grove should be strong this year, and while Waunakee lost a lot to graduation, the Warriors are expected to reload rather than rebuild. Still, he likes DeForest’s chances to win the Badger East, especially with Engel, Brandl and Jeffrey Welhouse expected to be breakout players.
“Cohesive play” will be a strength, according to Krivacek. He added, “The guys trained hard this summer together and know each other’s strengths and how to support their areas of growth.”
It’s tough to find a chink in the Norskies’ armor.
“Not sure if it is a weakness, but we need to replace some great varsity players – especially goalkeeper,” said Krivacek. “Although we are strong on the ball, we have perennially been a tough and gritty squad, so I’m hoping that this squad digs in and gets ready for some absolutely huge Badger Conference matches.”
DeForest opened the season on Tuesday, Aug. 23, with a 3-0 loss to Madison Memorial. The Norskies travel to Lodi on Thursday, Aug. 25.