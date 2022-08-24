Making a push
Buy Now

Owen Kramar (2) drives the ball upfield for the DeForest High School boys’ soccer team in a Norskies' win over Milton in 2021. Kramar is one of many offensive weapons DeForest will rely on in 2022.

 Peter Lindblad

Whoever replaces acclaimed goalkeeper Phillip McCloskey has some big cleats to fill.

It might not matter, though, as the DeForest boys’ soccer team appears capable of scoring a lot of goals in 2022.