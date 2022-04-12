That first win of the season felt good for various reasons.
On Tuesday, April 5, the DeForest softball team broke out offensively, scoring eight runs in the second inning in a 13-3 blowout of Portage.
The Norskies got a strong pitching performance from a newcomer.
“Excited for freshman Payton Steffen to get her first win in the circle,” said DeForest Head Coach Lori Grundahl.
Steffen struck out two for DeForest and limited Portage to two hits.
Meanwhile, the Norskies collected 11 hits, with Gracie Hamele getting three hits.
“Gracie Hamele has been very productive at the plate, driving in runs in situational hitting opportunities,” said Grundahl.
Des Kalstrom also had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-3.
It was a different story on Monday, April 11, as River Valley pounded out 19 hits and scored 11 runs in the first inning in an 18-3 win over DeForest.
Taylor Konopacki was one of two pitchers for the Norskies, going two and a third innings and striking out one.
“We continue to challenge ourselves against a very tough non-conference schedule, playing some of the top teams in the state of Wisconsin,” said Grundahl. “We will continue to get better each day.”
DeForest is now 1-3 overall on the season and 1-1 in the Badger North Conference. The Norskies were scheduled to play at Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, April 12.
A busy slate of games is coming up for DeForest. The Norskies return home on Thursday, April 14, to host Reedsburg and then head to Poynette on Friday, April 15, before traveling to Baraboo on Monday, April 18. DeForest hosts Beaver Dam on Tuesday, April 19, and then hits the road to play Beaver Dam on Thursday, April 21. The Norskies welcome Madison Memorial on Friday, April 22.