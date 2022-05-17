Two wins in a row over Reedsburg and Stoughton had the DeForest softball team feeling good.
A pair of losses at the Baraboo Tournament over the weekend brought the Norskies back down to earth.
Despite getting outhit 12-9, the Norskies doubled up Stoughton 10-5 on Friday, May 13, scoring three runs in the seventh to pull away. Payton Steffen went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, striking out five to get the win.
Morgan Reierson and Gracie Hamele each had two hits, with Reierson driving in three runs. Trysten Schroeder had two RBIs. Avery Schaeffer also drove in a run.
A four-run outburst in the fifth inning lifted the Norskies to a 7-4 victory over Reedsburg on Wednesday, May 11, as Schroeder collected three hits and Reierson had two RBI.
Steffen again pitched DeForest to victory, going the distance and fanning seven batters.
Facing Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, May 10, the Norskies fell behind 7-0 after two innings, but DeForest pulled to within three runs. The Norskies would get no closer.
Niah Larson led the way with two hits, while Allison Parmenter finished with two RBI.
Steffen and Schroeder combined for four strikeouts, handling the pitching duties.
At the Baraboo Tournament on Saturday, DeForest lost to Columbus 10-0 and Whitnall edged the Norskies 4-3.
DeForest held a 2-1 lead over Whitnall after three innings and then went up 3-2 after four. Whitnall plated the game-winning run in the seventh to walk it off. Both teams had five hits.
Halle Melter, Schroeder and Schaeffer all had hits for DeForest, as Schroeder pitched six innings and struck out one.
Banging out 11 hits, Columbus shutout the Norskies 10-0 that same day, as Melter smacked two hits to pace DeForest.
Now 4-17 overall and 4-11 in Badger East Conference play. Games this week against Madison Memorial and Holmen have been cancelled, as the regular season ends for DeForest.